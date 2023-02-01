ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
allhiphop.com

Quavo To Pay Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards

The Maverick City Music choir will take part in the segment as well. Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. One of the surviving members of the Migos, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, will honor Takeoff at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allhiphop.com

YG & Kamaiyah Squash 4Hunnid Beef During Oakland Concert

During YG’s Red Cup Tour stop in Oakland on Wednesday (January 31), the Compton rapper surprised fans with an appearance from Kamaiyah, who left 4Hunnid in 2020 after a disagreement about her future with the label. YG and Kamaiyah have officially made peace. During YG’s Red Cup Tour stop...
OAKLAND, CA
allhiphop.com

Vanilla Ice Says Madonna Wanted To Marry Him In Early ’90s

Vanilla Ice claims Madonna proposed marriage to him when they were together in the early ’90s. During an interview with Jenny Hutt of the Just Jenny podcast, the 55-year-old, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, reflected on his eight-month relationship with Madonna in 1991 and 1992 and divulged her plans for marriage.
allhiphop.com

Ludacris Drops A New Freestyle, Saying Rap ‘Startin To Feel Fun Again’

Rapper Ludacris hopped on his social media to remind people why he dominated the early 2000s with his creative lyricism and fire flow. Fans should have known when he a video popped up on Instagram with his signature flow from his 2001 debut album “Word of Mouf,” that something was up.
allhiphop.com

J. Cole’s Dreamville Records To Executive Produce ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

Listen to the “Ma Boy” single featuring J.I.D and Lute. Creed III will hit American theaters on March 3, 2023. The Michael B. Jordan-directed motion picture will feature music by artists from Dreamville Records. In fact, Dreamville/Interscope Records will oversee the Creed III soundtrack alongside Proximity Media, Outlier...
allhiphop.com

Watch “Big Haze”, Latest Video Release “Get It Back

New Music Alert! Big Haze, Better Known As Haze Da Punter, Amongst Its Top Artists, Has Changed His Name!. Now going by Big Haze, he has scheduled two rap music releases, “4 me” and “Get It Back”, of which “4 me”, the single is already available in stores and on streaming platforms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
allhiphop.com

Black Compass Media Drops Top Battle Rap Lists

Check out how close their list is to the AllHipHop.com list that you all helped put together!. It is that time of the year when we see the “battle rap best of” rankings and many in the culture’s media elite are dropping their lists. Let’s see just...

