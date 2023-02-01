Read full article on original website
WBTV
No. 19 Florida Atlantic bounces back, beats Charlotte 67-52
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin and No. 19 Florida Atlantic are hoping Saturday marked the start of another long win streak that will carry them deep into the postseason. Goldin had 15 points and the Owls pulled away in the second half for a 67-52 victory over Charlotte,...
Gamecock Signee Capsule: Elijah Caldwell
South Carolina's football program has made a late addition to the 2023 offensive recruiting class with in-state receiver Elijah Caldwell.
laurenscountysports.com
Cyclones fizzle under Devils' heat
At Clinton High School on Friday night, it was a celebration. The boys basketball team obviously entered the top five of the state in Class 3A, because Chester was 5th, the Red Devils 6th (by the measure of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association), and Clinton beat the Cyclones twice, the latter by a score of 58-47 in front of a large, loud crowd and luminaries of the past.
Lake Norman Charter names Matt Montroy next head football coach
Huntersville, N.C. — Lake Norman Charter has picked Matt Montroy as its next head football coach. The Knights are a 3A team out of Mecklenburg County. The Knights announced the news in a statement released to Twitter. "We are extremely excited to announce Matt Montroy as the next Head...
fortmillprepsports.com
Seven Fort Mill athletes sign on Jackets’ signing day
Fort Mill High School had seven athletes to commit to their respective colleges Thursday as part of the school’s National Signing Day ceremony. Of those signing, four of them were baseball players in Eli Craddock, Nick Krise, Jaeger Pankowski and Mikey Terribile. “Each year our guys continue to get...
WCNC
Chambers gets revenge on rival North Meck
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Chambers Cougars exacted revenge on rival North Meck on Friday night. The Vikings won the first meeting of the season in early January on a buzzer-beating three in overtime. This time, Chambers set the tone early as Jordan Patton snatched a North Meck pass and...
From his backyard to the big track, Gaston County racer to attempt first Daytona start
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Daytona 500 is more than a race, it’s an entire week of racing allowing up-and-coming drivers a chance to compete on the biggest stage. A Gaston County driver is preparing his race car in his backyard garage all in hopes of making his first start in a race […]
WBTV
No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was eastward, straight across the […]
Beyoncé bringing her 'Renaissance Tour' to North Carolina this summer
They BeyHive is buzzing after 'Queen Bey' announced a 2023 tour stop in North Carolina.
cn2.com
CN2 NEWSCAST – Football Program Pause, Detention Officers Needed, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Football City U.S.A. is losing one of it’s teams after Legion Collegiate Academy announced today that their football program has been paused until further notice. York County Sheriff’s Office is using the Facebook Live Feature to give their followers a look at...
James Beard-nominated chef targets spring opening for South End restaurant
Construction delays have slowed the opening of Uptown Yolk in South End, but a spring opening is expected. Husband-and-wife team Greg and Subrina Collier say plans for opening their breakfast-focused restaurant are in progress. ALSO READ: 1 person hurt after MEDIC responds to shooting in west Charlotte The 2,850-square-foot restaurant at Vantage South End will be in a ground-level retail space at Winnifred and Catherine streets. That $300 million project by The Spectrum Cos. includes two 11-story office towers and encompasses 635,000 square feet. Read more here.
13newsnow.com
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
WCNC
Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer. Danny 'Chocolate' Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma. It’s called mantle cell lymphoma. His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket
CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Kindley from Concord bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Jan. 14 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kindley bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the […]
WBTV
Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton
