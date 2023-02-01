Read full article on original website
Adani market rout deepens as uproar brings Indian parliament to a halt
Shares in most Adani Group companies slumped again Friday and India's parliament was adjourned amid chaotic scenes as the mayhem surrounding one of the country's biggest industrial conglomerates deepened. The ports-to-power empire, created by Gautam Adani, has been reeling since a US short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused it of fraud...
Shell profits double to record $40 billion
Shell made a record profit of almost $40 billion in 2022, more than double what it raked in the previous year after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted full-year earnings of $39.9 billion on Thursday — more than...
Gautam Adani lost half his wealth in a flash. Here's what happened
Less than two weeks ago, Gautam Adani was the fourth-richest person in the world. With a personal fortune estimated at $120 billion, the self-made Indian industrialist was wealthier than either Bill Gates or Warren Buffet. Then Hindenburg Research, an American short seller with bets against Adani's companies, accused him of...
Greenpeace activists scale Shell oil platform in the Atlantic Ocean as company announces record profits
Activists from the campaign group Greenpeace have boarded a ship in the Atlantic Ocean and scaled a Shell oil platform that is currently being transported to the North Sea. "Stop drilling. Start paying," the activists' banners say. The protest comes as the oil giant on Thursday announced record annual profits...
ECB and Bank of England fight inflation with sharp interest rate hikes
Europe's two largest central banks raised interest rates sharply on Thursday, opting for bigger increases than the US Federal Reserve as inflation in the region remains near historically high levels. The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England lifted rates by another half a percentage point. Benchmark interest...
