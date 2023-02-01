Read full article on original website
Allure
I'm Emotional About Lizzo's Superhero Beauty Look In the "Special" Music Video
Lizzo just dropped her newest music for her song "Special" on February 1 — a glorious start to Black History Month, if you ask us — where she turns into a badass superhero with lengthy flowing waves, vibrant purple eye makeup, and very long nails. The pop star gave her TikTok fans a peek of her superhero form about five minutes before dropping the video. In the TikTok, she twirls around in a navy blue onesie (we have a strong feeling that it's by Yitty) until she becomes her superhuman form for only a few seconds.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Earns Mixed Reviews On Twitter
This isn’t Queen B’s first time being recreated by the historic museum, though it may be one of the more accurate renditions we’ve seen. Once you achieve celebrity status, one of the highest honours you can have bestowed upon you is a wax figure recreation at Madame Tussauds. Surely the marker of an icon, anyone who’s been recreated has been posed with by millions of fans and is likely well known all around the world. However, the museum hasn’t managed to nail every celebrity they attempt to turn into waxwork – especially not Beyoncé.
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their first year of parenthood. A source tells PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," says the insider. The source adds that Rocky...
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
North West Is Gearing Up to Make Her Acting Debut in a Big Screen Movie
Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter is headed to Hollywood.
toofab.com
Nick Cannon Shares 'Chaotic' TikTok Dance Video with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
"Dad never keeps up with TikToks☠️." Nick Cannon is picking up some Gen Z dance moves from his pre-teen twins Moroccan and Monroe!. The 42-year-old "Wild N' Out" host joined his kids for a silly TikTok video earlier this week, where the trio danced to a sped-up version of Chris Brown’s "Run It." Though Moroccan and Monroe -- who he shares with Mariah Carey -- had no problem getting down with the choreography, Cannon seemed to struggle with a few of the moves.
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Michael Vick Talks About Upcoming Docuseries ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America’. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for Congress. SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix. 1:57. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog: Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zay’s new deal with Ultra International Music Publishing also includes the promise of new music from the prolific producer. Zaytoven is the latest artist to sell his music catalog, according to a Variety report on a newly inked deal. Moreover, Zay partnered with Ultra International Music Publishing and sold his extensive catalog of hits. While his name might not ring in your head the same as others, he made classics for Migos, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and many more. Put some respect on the producer’s name.
Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch
Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
BET
GloRilla Talks About Cutting Off Friends And Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla is currently the darling of the hip-hop industry. The 23-year-old Memphis native kicked down doors last summer with her break-up anthem, F.N.F. The video for the song has racked up nearly 60 million views and earned her a Grammy nomination. But fame and success come with their challenges. In...
Karol G, GloRilla, And All The Songs You Need To Know
WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Karol G teams up for a sweet one with Romeo Santos, GloRilla incinerates the trolls, and the return of Shania Twain, as well as new songs from NCT 127, Geese, Ella Mai and more. Karol G and Romeo Santos, “‘X Si Volvemos” (YouTube) Glorilla, “Internet Trolls” (YouTube) NCT 127, “Ay-Yo” (YouTube) Pinkpantheresse feat. Ice Spice, “Boy’s A Liar, Pt 2” (YouTube) Grant Knoche, “Another Reason” (YouTube) Lil Keed, “Long Way To Go” (YouTube) Ella Mai, “This Is” (YouTube) Shania Twain, “Best Friend” (YouTube) Raye, “Ice...
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammy Awards With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, More (EXCLUSIVE)
As tipped by Variety earlier this week, Jay-Z will perform with DJ Khaled at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in an all-star live performance of the nominated song “God Did” that also includes its featured guests artists Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy, sources say. An official announcement is expected later today (Feb. 3). “God Did” is up for three awards, including song of the year. On Thursday night, Khaled presented Lil Wayne with the Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Also honored...
Jay-Z turned down the beats to 3 of hip-hop's most famous hits of the '90s and '00s, according to a former collaborator
According to Jay-Z's former collaborator, he turned down Big Pun's "Still Not a Player, Black Rob's "Whoa!" and Mr. Cheeks' "Lights, Camera, Action!"
BET
Quavo To Perform Takeoff Tribute At 2023 Grammys
Quavo is set to honor his nephew and fellow Migos cohort Takeoff with a special tribute performance at Sunday’s (February 5) 65th annual Grammy Awards. Last month, the Gwinnett, Georgia native shared his tribute track “Without You”, which remembers Takeoff and mourns his tragic death. A somber, black-and-white music video for the song was also released.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 of Chris Brown’s Greatest Records So Far
Veteran entertainer Chris Brown debuted in 2005 with the release of his single “Run It” featuring rapper Juelz Santana. The track was almost an instant hit ushering in a new r&b sound with hip-hop influences. Since then, Brown has released several major songs and broken industry records while collecting various accolades, including 21 Grammy nominations, one of which he won in 2012 for “Best R&B Album” for his fourth studio project F.R.A.M.E.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Songs By DJ Khaled
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is fast approaching, and in preparation for this year’s big event, we’re getting folks geared up and ready for their favorite artists to take home some hardware. It’s music that ties everyone together, and sometimes, you just need a little trip down...
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys in Star-Studded Rendition of “God Did”
Jay-Z has been added to the previously announced list of performers slated for the 2023 Grammy Awards. At the ceremony Sunday night (Feb. 5), the rapper will join DJ Khaled on stage for a performance of “God Did.”. The track is up for three awards on the night, including...
hiphop-n-more.com
Tony Yayo Shares New Song & Video ‘Clown You When You’re Down’: Watch
Tony Yayo has hinted a couple of times in recent past that he’s been recording new music. Today, the G-Unit rapper has unveiled a brand new song called ‘Clown You When You’re Down’ along with a music video shot outside in the snow. It’s actually quite a good song and takes a break from the typical grimey production that Yayo usually picks.
