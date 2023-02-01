Read full article on original website
Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title
Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
Quavo To Perform Takeoff Tribute At 2023 Grammys
Quavo is set to honor his nephew and fellow Migos cohort Takeoff with a special tribute performance at Sunday’s (February 5) 65th annual Grammy Awards. Last month, the Gwinnett, Georgia native shared his tribute track “Without You”, which remembers Takeoff and mourns his tragic death. A somber, black-and-white music video for the song was also released.
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 of Chris Brown’s Greatest Records So Far
Veteran entertainer Chris Brown debuted in 2005 with the release of his single “Run It” featuring rapper Juelz Santana. The track was almost an instant hit ushering in a new r&b sound with hip-hop influences. Since then, Brown has released several major songs and broken industry records while collecting various accolades, including 21 Grammy nominations, one of which he won in 2012 for “Best R&B Album” for his fourth studio project F.R.A.M.E.
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Songs By DJ Khaled
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is fast approaching, and in preparation for this year’s big event, we’re getting folks geared up and ready for their favorite artists to take home some hardware. It’s music that ties everyone together, and sometimes, you just need a little trip down...
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Brent Faiyaz is Shaking up R&B with These Outstanding Tracks From His ‘Wasteland’ Album
The singer Brent Faiyaz is one of the newest artists shaking up the r&b scene. In 2016, the DMV native generated a significant buzz following his appearance on GoldLink’s single "Crew" alongside Shy Glizzy. The attention was enough to earn a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, and fans haven’t stopped buzzing about him since.
GloRilla Talks About Cutting Off Friends And Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla is currently the darling of the hip-hop industry. The 23-year-old Memphis native kicked down doors last summer with her break-up anthem, F.N.F. The video for the song has racked up nearly 60 million views and earned her a Grammy nomination. But fame and success come with their challenges. In...
DJ Khaled Will Perform ‘God Did’ At 2023 Grammy Awards
This year’s Grammy Awards are expected to be lit and it’s going to start with one of the most unexpected, eye-opening performances scheduled for this Sunday’s (February 5) show. It was announced today that DJ Khaled will be performing a rendition of his 2022 smash hit “God Did” live along with a group of very special featured guests including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy.
Nas, Lauryn Hill Soundtrack George Foreman Biopic Trailer
Nas and Lauryn Hill’s music is being used for the newest trailer for George Foreman’s upcoming biopic. Big George Foreman, which stars Khris Davis (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Detroit), follows the legendary boxer’s rise from a poor Texas boy to becoming the two-time heavyweight champion.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Named First American Beauty Muse For Charlotte Tilbury
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has just added another bullet point to her resume. The actress, singer, and activist is now the first American beauty muse for the makeup and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury. The Pose actress joins models Jourdan Dunn, Kate Moss, and Twiggy as a face for the Pillow...
Doja Cat Not A Fan Of 'Disrespectful' Britney Spears Shaved Head Comparisons
With 16 Grammy nominations, including one this year for Record of the Year with "Woman," Doja Cat is one of the industry's most successful female rappers. She is also known for her eclectic music and fashion style. But, one of her looks has gotten some comparisons that the 27-year-old rapper is not a fan of.
Irene Cara's cause of death revealed
Beloved actress and singer/songwriter Irene Cara died of hypertension and high cholesterol, with her official cause of death listed as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ. According to the medical examiner, Cara also had diabetes. The Academy Award-winning and Grammy-winning songwriter died on Nov. 25 at her home...
‘Harlem’ Season 2 Keeps The Conversation Going On What Black Women Face In Their 30s
Season 2 of Harlem is raising the bar on issues that all women face but more specifically Black women, as the ladies of the show pick up right where they left off in the Prime Video series. Camille (played by Meagan Good) allows herself to feel all the feelings with...
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Meet the Dashing Nominees of the ‘Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture’ Category
Will Smith, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jonathan Majors are just several male entertainers up for one the most significant honors at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, “Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.” However, before we find out who will take home the big win, get to know the dashing nominees of this year’s "Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture" category. And don’t forget to catch the biggest celebration in Black Hollywood airing live on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET on BET.
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in 'You People'
The new Netflix movie, "You People," written and directed by Kenya Barris, has had fans laughing since it dropped last Friday (Jan. 27), but the on-screen chemistry between co-stars and on-screen love interests—Jonah Hill and Lauren London falls flat for some fans. Per People, London told Harper's Bazaar that...
#HeyMsDJ: DJ Saige Is Using Her Ear For Music To Create Her Own
Hey, Ms. DJ is a new bet.com series highlighting the Black women DJs who know how to get a crowd moving. DJ Saige is the north star when it comes to DJing and production in 2023. The Lower East Side, Manhattan native always knew that music and art would be...
Eddie Murphy Insists Martin Lawrence Pay If Their Children Get Married: ‘The Wedding Better Be Wonderful’
Could wedding bells be ringing for Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, who went public with their relationship in June 2021? Some fans seem to think so after the couple’s celebrity fathers publicly debated about potential wedding expenses. While Eric and Jasmin are not yet engaged, there's already talk about...
