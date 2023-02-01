ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months

Customers sitting at a counter and walking around purchasing food and other produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy