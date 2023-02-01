Read full article on original website
Jenkintown Crossing Guard Cannot Mask Her Fandom for the Phila. Eagles
A Jenkintown crossing guard is giving a whole new meaning to the “Go Birds!” slogan. Shauna Rivera is on crosswalk duty at West Avenue, but she wants to bring some feathery fun while also keeping the streets safe. Rivera’s husband gave her the Eagles mascot Swoop head.
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
The Pennypacker Mills craft event will have kids making a Victorian fan in the style of this actual one. Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Area Food Truck Achieves TikTok Fame Thanks to Over-the-Top Dishes
A Bucks County food truck had recently found internet fame due to their unique dishes and the incredible chef behind them. Jessica Yakubovsky wrote about the food truck for PHL 17. If you are in the market for a new lunch spot, there is a food truck in Bucks County...
Colmar Bakery Presents an Eagles-Themed Doughnut Large Enough for Fletcher Cox
Yum-Yum Bakery in Colmar is offering customers the Big Kahuna, a monster-sized doughnut with an Eagles theme. Matt Petrollo got the sweet assignment to report on it for CBS Philadelphia. Amid racks of green-frosted doughnuts and those filled with green cream is a version that is as massive and potentially...
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months
Customers sitting at a counter and walking around purchasing food and other produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
Philadelphia Union Will Continue Rocking This Montco Brand on Team Jerseys
Representatives from Horsham-based Bimbo Bakeries USA are in talks regarding a sponsorship deal with long-time sports partner the Philadelphia Union. They will be reviewing the deal for the third time, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Since 2011, the major league soccer team has been rocking the Bimbo’s...
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MCCC to Host Three-Day Presidential Symposium on Diversity, ‘Inspire Beyond Inclusion’
In the spirit of this year’s inclusive theme, Montgomery County Community College has expanded its annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity to a three-day extravaganza of activities – including a keynote presentation, book chat and workshops – to involve and inspire as many people as possible. The events are free and open to the community.
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
King of Prussia District Hosts KoP Wellness Week: Feb. 6–12, 2023
King of Prussia’s thriving health and wellness community comes together for its second annual King of Prussia Wellness Week: seven days of deals, workouts, and events that will take participants’ 2023 health goals to the next level. Produced by King of Prussia District, KOP Wellness Week kicks off...
Refresh of This Pottstown Retail Site Includes Bold Rearchitecting and Shedding Its ‘Mall’ Label
One of the redesigned, outdoor retail entrances, part of the former Coventry Mall renewal as The Shoppes at Coventry. Seven YouTube videos — one posted as recently as Dec. 2022 — currently characterize Coventry Mall as “dead.” But Paul Schwedelson’s Philadelphia Business Journal story may show that prognosis as premature.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
Golf Digest: Merion Golf Club’s Joanna Coe Is One of the Best Young Teachers in the U.S.
Joanna Coe, PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, has found her place on Golf Digest’s latest Best Young Teachers in America list. The publication’s editors reported the professional accolade.
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone. Charcoal BYOB, located at 11 South Delaware Avenue in Yardley, was listed as one of 12 restaurants...
MONTCO Today Interview: Wife of Hatboro Officer Taken by Bee Sting Describes Her Journey
It’s been 16 months since Whitney Lyn Allen’s husband — Hatboro K9 police officer Ryan Allen — was felled by a happenstance bee sting at his Quakertown home. She spent much of that period grieving and attending to her newborn son, who she was carrying during Ryan’s initial incapacity.
North Wales Bed Bath & Beyond One of 87 to Shut Down as Store Nears Bankruptcy
It’s time to say “bye bye” to Bed Bath & Beyond. The home merchandise chain, known for its big blue 20 percent off coupons, is losing three locations in the Philadelphia area, including one store in North Wales. The closure is part of a larger nationwide shutdown...
Fort Washington Site Is Bought by Out-of-State Developer; Luxury Apartments Coming
Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), a Mass. apartment developer, has purchased a 14-acre parcel in Fort Washington. Partnered with commercial real estate firm CP Capital (New York), it seeks to construct 301 luxury apartments. Jeffery Steele reported the purchase and plans in Multi-Housing News.
