Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Iowa Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Iowa is full of quiet small towns and backroads where even residents who have lived in the Hawkeye State their whole lives may have never visited – and that means they may be missing out on some great hidden gems! A perfect example of this is the small city of Jefferson in rural central Iowa, where you’ll find an unassuming local restaurant that may serve the best BBQ in Iowa. Bett & Bev’s BBQ is a little roadside shack that puts some unique twists on classic ‘cue, combining a menu full of all the old favorites like pulled pork and brisket with some cuts you may not have seen before. It’s been so popular that they’ve recently opened a new branch about 25 miles to the southeast in Perry, so why not head down to one of these small towns and find out what all the fuss is about?
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray
The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before
Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant In Iowa Is Always A Timeless Experience
If you want great Italian food in Des Moines, you’re spoiled for choice! It seems like a new beloved pizzeria or pasta house crops up every year – and most of them stick around! That’s because classic Italian food stands the test of time, which is why Iowa has countless Italian-American restaurants that have been around since the mid-20th century. The best old-school Italian restaurant in Iowa might just be Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant, which combines classic Italian and American dishes with a classy, retro atmosphere that will make you feel like you just stepped into a movie. It’s a humble storefront, but inside it’s filled with locals and regulars who have been eating these hearty portions for years – many since the restaurant opened in 1960! Now’s the perfect time to join them.
OnlyInYourState
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Restaurant In This Stable Built In 1920 In Iowa And You’ll Want To Visit
Iowa has changed a lot over the years, and so have the purposes of its buildings. That’s certainly the case for one building in Des Moines, currently home to the Raccoon Forks Trading Co. Now an antique store, it was first built in 1920 to house the American Railway Express Company. Since then, it’s held a dairy company and various independent businesses. Located in the corner, in a space that used to be a horse stable, is Railroad Bill’s Dining Car. This hole-in-the-wall diner is one of the most innovative places to get a tasty breakfast or lunch in Des Moines, and it looks like a charming modern restaurant – with no trace of the fact that a century ago, it was hungry horses chowing down in here before they went off for deliveries!
KCRG.com
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children’s education. It would require school districts to give parents access to a list of all materials in their school library. The bill would give parents the power to...
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
Comments / 0