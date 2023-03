Atlanta TV sports listings

***

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

9 p.m. PAC12 Villanova at California

11 p.m. FS1 World Baseball Classic: Cuba vs. Netherlands, at Taichung, Taiwan

6 a.m.* FS1 World Baseball Classic: Panama vs. Chinese Taipei

Basketball

7 p.m. ESPN2 Men: St. Peter’s vs. Fairfield, MAAC Tournament

7 p.m. ESPN Men: Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky, Horizon final

7 p.m. CBSSN Men: UNCW vs. Charleston, CAA final

7 p.m. ACC Men: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, ACC Tournament

7 p.m. NBATV G-League: Ontario at Grand Rapids

7:30 p.m. TNT 76ers at Timberwolves

8:30 p.m. ESPNU Men: Northern Arizona vs. Montana, Big Sky semifinal

9 p.m. ESPN Men: Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s, WCC final

9 p.m. ESPN2 Men: NW State vs. New Orleans, Summit semifinal

10 p.m. TNT Grizzlies at Lakers

11 p.m. ESPN2 Men: Montana State vs. Weber State, Big Sky semifinal

Hockey

7 p.m. BSSO Hurricanes at Canadiens

Soccer

8 p.m. FS1 CONCACAF Champions League: Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union, at San Salvador, El Salvador

10 p.m. FS2 CONCACAF Champions League: Orlando City SC vs. Tigres UANL, at San Salvador, El Salvador

Tennis

10:30 p.m. Tennis Indian Wells Masters: Eisenhower Cup

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

10 a.m. FS1 World Baseball Classic: Australia vs. South Korea, at Tokyo

11 a.m. FS2 World Baseball Classic: Panama vs. Netherlands, at Taichung, Taiwan

1 p.m. MLB Spring training: Cardinals at Yankees

9 p.m. MLB Spring training: Team USA at Giants

5 a.m.* FS1 World Baseball Classic: China vs. Japan, at Tokyo

Basketball

11:30 a.m. USA Atlantic 10 men: St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson

Noon ESPN ACC men: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

2 p.m. USA Atlantic 10 men: Richmond vs. George Mason

2:30 p.m. ESPN ACC men: Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

3 p.m. FS1 Big East men: Butler vs. St. John’s

3 p.m. PAC12 Pac-12 men: Colorado vs. Washington

5 p.m. ESPN2 Southland men: Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

5 p.m. USA Atlantic 10 men: Saint Joseph’s vs. George Washington

5 p.m. ESPNU Big Sky women: Sacramento State vs. Northern Arizona

5:30 p.m. FS1 Big East men: DePaul vs. Seton Hall

5:30 p.m. PAC12 Pac-12 men: California vs. Washington State

6:30 p.m. BTN Big Ten men: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m. BSSE Hawks at Wizards

7 p.m. ESPN2 ACC men: Boston College vs. North Carolina

7 p.m. ESPNU Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

7 p.m. SEC SEC men: Mississippi vs. South Carolina

7:30 p.m. CBSSN Patriot men’s championship: Lafayette at Colgate

7:30 p.m. ESPN Mavericks at Pelicans

7:30 p.m. USA Atlantic 10 men: La Salle vs. Duquesne

8 p.m. FS1 Big East men: Georgetown vs. Villanova

9 p.m. SEC SEC men: LSU vs. Georgia

9 p.m. BTN Big Ten men: Nebraska vs. Minnesota

9 p.m. PAC12 Pac-12 men: Stanford vs. Utah

9:30 p.m. ESPN2 ACC men: Virginia Tech vs. N.C. State

9:30 p.m. ESPNU Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

10 p.m. CBSSN Mountain West women: TBD vs. UNLV

10 p.m. ESPN Raptors at Clippers

11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Big Sky men: TBD vs. Northern Arizona

11:30 p.m. PAC12 Pac-12 men: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Golf

4 a.m.* Golf DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, at Nairobi, Kenya

Hockey

7:30 p.m. TNT Blackhawks at Red Wings

10 p.m. TNT Ducks at Canucks

Rodeo

8 p.m. BSSO Rodeo Houston

Softball

2 p.m. ACC Auburn at Georgia Tech

7 p.m. ACC N.C. Central at N.C. State

Tennis

2 p.m. BSSO Indian Wells Masters

(T) Same-day tape; * early next morning

