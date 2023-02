Boston, MA - Women's track and field place eighth at the New England Championships earning 40 points on 20 events being scored. The Black Bears had strong performances in the shot put from Stella Inman and Cheyenne Figueroa. Inman led Maine placing second with a mark of 12.95m. Figueroa finished in tenth with a mark of 11.55m.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO