Comments

Jon Halverson
2d ago

We do more than any other Country. When China, India, and Russia get caught up we can do more. Why are we always the only ones that have fund this crap.

james gerber
2d ago

Kerry preaches Green energy but flies all over the world polluting our environment. Why can't they just zoom and save our planet? Because this is a bunch of lies. They did this in the 70's with greenhouse fearmongering to make profits and it didn't work. WAKE UP!!

End the fed
2d ago

what ever these satanic freaks say all ya gotta do is think the opposite because it really is the opposite. just like our current government.

Related
coinbureau.com

WEF Davos 2023: Everything The Elites Are Planning!!

As you might have heard, last week the World Economic Forum held its annual conference in Davos, Switzerland. What’s funny is that there were more soldiers than speakers in attendance. That might have something to do with unpopular the WEF is these days. Because I know that few if...
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Washington Examiner

At Davos, free speech is the enemy

DAVOS, Switzerland — The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of business tycoons, multibillionaires, and world leaders is all about “improving the state of the world.”. Or at least so it claims. Bold and visionary proposals are welcome, yes, but not too bold and not too visionary. For...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

China's self-inflicted balloon shot

Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Another glaring problem with Biden's classified documents scandal: China's investment in his DC think tank

An overlooked detail in President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is the role China may have played. Several of the documents were found in Biden’s affiliated Washington, D.C., think tank, which has received more than $50 million in Chinese donations over the past several years. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, run in part by the University of Pennsylvania, has also hosted pro-China events in which there was little security and attendees reportedly were able to wander in and out of any number of rooms.
WASHINGTON, DC

