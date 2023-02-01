ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Morristown Minute

New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration Donates $3.9 Million to Help Households Pay Utility Bills

The contribution to the Affordable Housing Alliance's PAGE program aims to provide relief to low and moderate-income families in the state. The New Jersey Department of Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) has announced a contribution of $3.9 million to support low and moderate-income households in paying their utility bills. The contribution will be given to the Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) for the Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program every year.
acnj.org

Increased NJ SNAP Benefits to End in March

Legislation Introduced to Increase Minimum Monthly Threshold to $95. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have received increased monthly NJ SNAP (sometimes referred to as food stamps) benefits. As of March 2023, these increased benefit amounts will end, and families will begin receiving their usual monthly SNAP allowance. The minimum amount NJ SNAP families will now receive per month will be $50. Individuals or households who previously received less than $50 in benefits, will receive an additional payment to bring their total benefit amount to the $50 threshold. New Jersey is the first state to institute a minimum monthly SNAP amount.
NEW JERSEY STATE
basketballinsiders.com

New Jersey's Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned

Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City's casinos as New Jersey's lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
followsouthjersey.com

SNAP Benefits Will Change Beginning In March

SOUTH JERSEY — As the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 will expire at the end of February, beginning March 1, 2023, all households eligible for SNAP will begin receiving a minimum $50 monthly benefit. In June, 2022, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Aneka Duncan

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
94.5 PST

My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ

Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won't write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I'm not sorry about their slow demise. I'm of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn't help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall's for less.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. "Currently, the New...
tapinto.net

Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?

Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule's purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
governing.com

New Jersey Finally Passes Temporary Workers' Protections Bill

(TNS) — The fourth time was the charm. The New Jersey state Senate on Thursday, Feb. 2, narrowly passed a revised version of a years-in-the-making proposal that would give sweeping new protections and rights to thousands of temporary workers in the state, after a months-long saga in which a final vote was delayed three times because it didn't have enough support.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey's oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. "After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor's operation will be coming to an end," the owners announced on the venue's website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

