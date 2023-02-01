Read full article on original website
Do you rent? You may be eligible for the $450 ANCHOR property tax break.
While homeowners in New Jersey are patiently waiting for direct deposits or checks from the new ANCHOR property tax benefit program — payments aren’t coming until late spring — renters should take note. Tenants who earn less than $150,000 may also be eligible for a payment of...
New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration Donates $3.9 Million to Help Households Pay Utility Bills
The contribution to the Affordable Housing Alliance's PAGE program aims to provide relief to low and moderate-income families in the state. The New Jersey Department of Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) has announced a contribution of $3.9 million to support low and moderate-income households in paying their utility bills. The contribution will be given to the Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) for the Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program every year.
SNAP Emergency Money Could Be Restored if NJ Law Passes
A new bill is heading to the desk of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. If passed, this law would boost the SNAP benefits of thousands of residents who will lose pandemic-era food assistance by the end of...
Increased NJ SNAP Benefits to End in March
Legislation Introduced to Increase Minimum Monthly Threshold to $95. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have received increased monthly NJ SNAP (sometimes referred to as food stamps) benefits. As of March 2023, these increased benefit amounts will end, and families will begin receiving their usual monthly SNAP allowance. The minimum amount NJ SNAP families will now receive per month will be $50. Individuals or households who previously received less than $50 in benefits, will receive an additional payment to bring their total benefit amount to the $50 threshold. New Jersey is the first state to institute a minimum monthly SNAP amount.
Utility bill just go way up? This scam could be costing you thousands in New Jersey
I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too.
$95 Monthly SNAP Payments to Prevent Hunger Could be Given to Qualified American Families
A new bill is set to make its way to the desk of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy with the goal of providing much-needed support to residents who are losing pandemic-era food assistance. New Jersey Bill Aims to Boost SNAP Benefits and Fight Hunger in the State. If the bill...
Popular discount retailer close to opening another New Jersey store
Everything is expensive nowadays from heating your home, to stocking the fridge, even EZ Pass tolls have increased!. Don't even get me started on the cost of something like a concert ticket. That being said, there are a few ways to find relief in these tough economic times. Couponing is...
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
SNAP Benefits Will Change Beginning In March
SOUTH JERSEY — As the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 will expire at the end of February, beginning March 1, 2023, all households eligible for SNAP will begin receiving a minimum $50 monthly benefit. In June, 2022, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to...
Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment
New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ
Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
N.J. could increase food aid to thousands of residents who will soon lose pandemic-era assistance
With enhanced pandemic-era cash assistance for food ending Feb. 28, the state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would raise the minimum household benefit from $50 to $95 a month in New Jersey, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature. Lisa Pitz, director of the nonprofit Hunger Free...
Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New Jersey
A discount retail chain that has grown in popularity in recent years is opening another new store location in New Jersey this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, the popular discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet is expected to open its latest New Jersey store location in Old Bridge, according to local sources.
New Jersey Finally Passes Temporary Workers’ Protections Bill
(TNS) — The fourth time was the charm. The New Jersey state Senate on Thursday, Feb. 2, narrowly passed a revised version of a years-in-the-making proposal that would give sweeping new protections and rights to thousands of temporary workers in the state, after a months-long saga in which a final vote was delayed three times because it didn‘t have enough support.
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
NJ Residents Beware of “Pig Butchering” Scams
New Jersey Bureau of Securities Takes Action Against Three Website Operators Engaging in Deceptive Cryptocurrency Scams and Urges Residents to Stay Vigilant Against "Pig Butchering" Fraud.
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
