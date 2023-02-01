Read full article on original website
Related
Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China
Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths . The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .
‘The silent disease’: Chagas is a killer. Now carriers want their voices heard
The parasite-borne disease is classed as ‘neglected’ yet causes 12,000 deaths a year, mostly in Latin America. Can the world really wipe it out by 2030?
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese hospital staff report severe disease linked to reinfections with Omicron
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Healthcare workers across China are seeing large numbers of people who have been reinfected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, putting a further strain on the country’s beleaguered healthcare system, multiple sources told Radio Free Asia.
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
What's The Difference Between Walking Pneumonia And 'Normal' Pneumonia?
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by various microorganisms. What is walking pneumonia and how does it differ from regular pneumonia?
Tuberculosis is dangerous and contagious. Here’s how far government can go to contain it
A current Tacoma case is a reminder of what legal reach health officials have to encourage treatment.
NBC News
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three other people have permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urged consumers Wednesday to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears while it investigates the outbreak.
ComicBook
Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality
HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
22 WSBT
Study finds mask wearing likely makes 'little or no difference' regarding flu transmission
UNITED KINGDOM (TND) — Research from a group of international doctors analyzed nearly 80 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and found that "physical interventions" to prevent respiratory transmission, such as masks, likely made "little or no difference." After analyzing these RCTs, the group of researchers also found wearing specialized N95...
Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete
People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
A Probiotic May Equal Antibiotics in Fighting Staph Infection
Researchers have found a promising approach to preventing antibiotic-resistant staph infections. A probiotic supplement cleared out harmful Staphyloccus aureus without damage to beneficial gut bacteria that support vital body functions. FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria...
Healthline
Valley Fever: What are the Signs and Symptoms
Valley fever is spreading and scientists project it will continue to expand east due to climate change. Symptoms depend on the stage of the disease and which organs are impacted. There is currently no cure, but symptoms can be managed and a vaccine is under development. Experts are sounding the...
MedicalXpress
Tuberculosis vaccine does not protect elderly against COVID-19, finds large Dutch study
The tuberculosis vaccine (or BCG vaccine) does not protect the elderly with co-morbidities against disease symptoms caused by a coronavirus infection. This was reported in the BCG-PRIME study which was initiated during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when no vaccines against the virus were available. As a collaborative effort, the study was designed and conducted in a very short time in 20 Dutch hospitals led by UMC Utrecht. After the main findings were released in 2021, the full results of the study were published this week in Clinical Microbiology and Infection.
outbreaknewstoday.com
CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears
In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
ABC News
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
WLOS.com
CDC investigating 1 death, 'dozens of infections' potentially linked to eyes drops
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating one death and "dozens of infections" in 12 states that are potentially linked to artificial eye drops. Now, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are advising health care providers to stop prescribing EzriCare eye drops...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Biden Announcement, Long COVID Effects
The national response to COVID could soon be changing as President Joe Biden made a big announcement. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. President Biden to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11. President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will...
verywellhealth.com
Staph Infection Stages: Start of Symptoms to Recovery
Recovery time varies based on the infection location and severity. Staph (staphylococcal) infections range from mild to extremely serious and even life-threatening. However, if you catch and treat it early, you can keep it from becoming more serious. Caused by the Staphylococcus family of bacteria, staph infections can take on...
Comments / 1