ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Sikara

Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China

Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths . The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese hospital staff report severe disease linked to reinfections with Omicron

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Healthcare workers across China are seeing large numbers of people who have been reinfected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, putting a further strain on the country’s beleaguered healthcare system, multiple sources told Radio Free Asia.
The Independent

Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about

For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
ComicBook

Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality

HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
The Hill

Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete

People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
HealthDay

A Probiotic May Equal Antibiotics in Fighting Staph Infection

Researchers have found a promising approach to preventing antibiotic-resistant staph infections. A probiotic supplement cleared out harmful Staphyloccus aureus without damage to beneficial gut bacteria that support vital body functions. FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria...
Healthline

Valley Fever: What are the Signs and Symptoms

Valley fever is spreading and scientists project it will continue to expand east due to climate change. Symptoms depend on the stage of the disease and which organs are impacted. There is currently no cure, but symptoms can be managed and a vaccine is under development. Experts are sounding the...
MedicalXpress

Tuberculosis vaccine does not protect elderly against COVID-19, finds large Dutch study

The tuberculosis vaccine (or BCG vaccine) does not protect the elderly with co-morbidities against disease symptoms caused by a coronavirus infection. This was reported in the BCG-PRIME study which was initiated during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when no vaccines against the virus were available. As a collaborative effort, the study was designed and conducted in a very short time in 20 Dutch hospitals led by UMC Utrecht. After the main findings were released in 2021, the full results of the study were published this week in Clinical Microbiology and Infection.
outbreaknewstoday.com

CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears

In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
ABC News

Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
WASHINGTON STATE
verywellhealth.com

Staph Infection Stages: Start of Symptoms to Recovery

Recovery time varies based on the infection location and severity. Staph (staphylococcal) infections range from mild to extremely serious and even life-threatening. However, if you catch and treat it early, you can keep it from becoming more serious. Caused by the Staphylococcus family of bacteria, staph infections can take on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy