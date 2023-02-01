ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

CNN

Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
PEABODY, MA
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS News

Former Arkansas deputy sheriffs charged in violent arrest caught on video

Two former Arkansas sheriff deputies are being charged with federal civil rights offenses for allegedly using excessive force during a police arrest of a man at a gas station in Mulberry, Arkansas, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.A grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Crawford County, Arkansas Sheriff's Deputies Levi White and Zackary King, alleging that White repeatedly hit 27-year-old Randal Worcester of Goose Creek, South Carolina, during the Aug. 21, 2022 incident and King hit Worcester multiple times while he was lying on the ground. "Randal is very happy," his attorney Rachel Bussett told CBS News. "He is grateful to...
MULBERRY, AR
CNN

FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping

The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, identical twins who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the US. It premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
The Independent

Three bodies found in ‘rat-infested’ building in search for missing Detroit rappers

Three bodies were found in a “rat-infested” Michigan building in the search for rappers missing since a show in Detroit was cancelled last month.Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen or heard from since their 21 January performance at Lounge 31 in the city was cancelled, according to NBC News.Michigan State Police say that they have identified the bodies found in an apartment complex in Highland Park, but will not publicly release the names until the families have been notified, per a report in Fox 2 Detroit.Lt Mike Shaw said in a...
DETROIT, MI
News On 6

FBI, ATF Agents Search For Suspect After Explosives Devices Found At Home In Arkansas

The FBI and the ATF are asking for help in the search for a man wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. FBI Little Rock and the ATF New Orleans say they are searching for 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta, after agents executed a federal search warrant at his residence in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and discovered multiple explosive devices inside. Authorities say the explosives were rendered safe by federal agents.
FORT SMITH, AR
The Independent

Blood-stained mattresses and other furniture removed from Idaho house where four students were murdered

Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November.The removal involved a bed frame and at least two mattresses, on which dark stains were visible through plastic wrap, the New York Post reports.Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.Furniture and mattresses were loaded into five vehicles this afternoon at the house where the murders happened in Moscow, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/5rdSv68dl9— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2023In late November,...
MOSCOW, ID
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Washington DC official charged with shooting dead 13-year-old he claimed was breaking into cars

A man accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly breaking into cars in a DC neighbourhood has been charged with murder. Forty-one-year-old Jason Lewis, an employee at the Washington DC Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Tuesday after he was charged with second-degree murder, DC police chief Robert Contee said during a press conference, per FOX 5.Mr Lewis fired several shots at Karon Blake on 7 January after he “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to a police report. Mr Lewis reportedly gave CPR to the...
WASHINGTON, DC

