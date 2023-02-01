This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As Ian Happ became a more established hitter in the Major Leagues, growing into a regular part of the Cubs’ lineup and reaching All-Star status last year, the outfielder started to notice things changing in front of him as he stepped into the box and surveyed opposing defenses.

