Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
How Rutschman plans to lead O's to more success in '23
BALTIMORE -- The expectations for Adley Rutschman's rookie season couldn't have been much higher. As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft -- the first in Mike Elias' tenure as Baltimore's general manager -- the former Oregon State catcher became the face of the Orioles' rebuild. When...
MLB
Dodgers' infield picture comes into focus
LOS ANGELES -- For part of the offseason, it appeared Miguel Vargas was setting up to be the Dodgers’ third baseman in 2023. That thought became even more of a reality once Justin Turner signed with Boston on a two-year deal in December. But instead, president of baseball operations...
MLB
Here's how O's have addressed offseason needs
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the Winter Meetings in San Diego in early December, Mike Elias laid out the items on the Orioles’ offseason to-do list. Baltimore’s general manager then checked off each of those boxes over the past two months with various free-agent signings and trades.
MLB
Trio of extensions show Rays' focus on continuity
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are plenty of reasons the Rays signed a trio of rapid-fire extensions in the span of a week, first Jeffrey Springs, then Pete Fairbanks and Yandy Díaz. Those three were otherwise set to proceed to salary arbitration hearings, which began Monday. Signing them to multiyear...
MLB
They may not be Top-10 players yet ... but just you wait
MLB Network completed its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position Thursday, with the reveal of this year’s list of top catchers. Here’s who made the cut at each position. You won’t see any of the players mentioned here in...
MLB
What will it take to keep Alonso in Queens?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Upon signing his $50 million extension with the Mets, Jeff McNeil made Pete Alonso one of his first phone calls. The two met...
MLB
Picollo talks Witt Jr., position battles and extensions at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- A major question the Royals will try to answer in 2023 is whether Bobby Witt Jr. will be their everyday shortstop of the future, and they’ve committed to giving the 22-year-old as many innings at the position as possible this season. Witt, the centerpiece of the...
MLB
Jirschele talks moving up MiLB managerial ladder
CHICAGO -- Justin Jirschele’s seventh season as a manager in the White Sox system features a move from Double-A Birmingham to his first stint at the helm of Triple-A Charlotte. So, much like Minor League players do at this level, it makes sense for the highly regarded 32-year-old to...
MLB
Top player at each position entering the '23 season
It’s a topic of constant conversation, but especially at this time of year: Who is the best player at each position right now?. MLB Network’s annual “Top 10 Players Right Now” series concluded this week, with The Shredder ranking the top 10 players at each position on the diamond. You can find those lists for each position here.
MLB
Holliday headlines O's non-roster invitees
Jackson Holliday is only 19 years old with 20 games of professional experience. It's been less than seven months since he was selected by the Orioles with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Yet, Holliday will soon be getting his first taste of big league Spring...
MLB
Bucs invite top prospects Davis, Johnson, Priester to camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced on Thursday that 17 players, a group that includes four of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, will be in Major League camp as non-roster invitees. Headlining the list of non-roster invitees are infielder Termarr Johnson (No. 26 overall), catcher Henry Davis (No. 57 overall),...
MLB
Luzardo wins arb case with Miami (source)
MIAMI -- Left-hander Jesús Luzardo won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins on Friday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Luzardo will earn $2.45 million in 2023. The club has not confirmed the news. Miami had filed at $2.1 million. Luzardo was in his first year of arbitration eligibility;...
MLB
Cubs hitters are embracing the new shift rules
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As Ian Happ became a more established hitter in the Major Leagues, growing into a regular part of the Cubs’ lineup and reaching All-Star status last year, the outfielder started to notice things changing in front of him as he stepped into the box and surveyed opposing defenses.
MLB
Angels' GM on Ohtani: 'The relationship is outstanding'
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian said on Saturday he’s excited that owner Arte Moreno isn’t selling the club and that he’s still exploring improving the club, with the start of Spring Training just a little more than a week away. The Halos have had a...
MLB
Rojas, Dodgers reach contract extension
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers and infielder Miguel Rojas have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the 33-year-old in Los Angeles through at least the 2024 season, the club announced on Saturday. The deal includes a $5 million salary for 2024 and a $5 million club option for...
MLB
Cards honor Waino, Yadi with 'Chase to 325' documentary
As much as Cardinals cornerstones Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina were celebrated for setting the AL/NL record for their 325 starts as a battery, it is their shared journey that is worthy of the most praise and admiration. From the injuries that nearly derailed their lengthy careers to the blossoming...
MLB
Dodgers to retire Valenzuela's No. 34
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Saturday that the organization will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey this summer during a three-day “Fernandomania” celebration. The weekend will start on Friday, Aug. 11, which is when Valenzuela’s No. 34 will be unveiled at Dodger Stadium. There will...
MLB
Why road to playoffs could be tougher for Cards in '23
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The impact that Major League Baseball’s balanced schedule could have on the Cardinals in 2023 might be evident as soon as Opening Day.
MLB
An extensive Q&A with Phillies GM Sam Fuld
Sam Fuld played eight seasons in the Majors with the Cubs, Rays, Athletics and Twins, then capped his playing career with a memorable run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Israel. When he hung up his spikes at the age of 35, Fuld knew he...
MLB
Arraez wins arbitration case with Marlins (source)
MIAMI -- Infielder Luis Arraez won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins on Thursday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Arraez will earn $6.1 million in 2023. The club has not confirmed the news. The Marlins acquired Arraez in a trade with the Twins for Pablo López and two prospects...
Comments / 0