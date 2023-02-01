Jinkx Monsoon has developed a bit as part of her entrance to the Broadway musical Chicago. As the enterprising hustler Mama Morton, the red-headed drag star recently stepped onstage for the opening night of her eight-week run in the role—to raucous, show-stopping applause. For the first few seconds, she simply stood there, soaking it all in as the applause grew into a thunderous standing ovation. After what felt like a few minutes, ever the performer, Jinkx pulled out a pocket watch and checked the time. Now, it’s a shtick she’s pulled night after night, whipping out her timepiece after the enthusiastic, extended acknowledgement of her presence in the longest-running play on Broadway.

