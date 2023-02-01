Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star
Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
What Happened to Leslie Shay on ‘Chicago Fire’? Character’s Shocking Departure Explained
Chicago Fire kicked off season 11 in September 2022 with several beloved characters returning to reprise their roles. Years after Lauren German’s departure from the series, fans have continued to wonder why her character, Leslie Shay, was shockingly written out of the show. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Shay.
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira sold the exclusive of their wedding for a significant amount
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were married last Saturday, January 28, in a ceremony held in Miami, where family, friends, and various celebrities were invited. Despite the fact that they wanted to keep a low profile on the eve of their wedding, the news leaked out and the media began to divulge the details.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends
The podcast will feature conversations between the former first lady and some of her A-list friends, including Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien and Tyler Perry Michelle Obama is releasing a new podcast that highlights the conversations she had with famous friends during her recent, multi-city book tour for The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast premieres March 7 on Audible and features recordings of the former first lady's chats with Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O'Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and others. According to a release...
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Keke Palmer Reveals 'Funny' Way She Found Out About Pregnancy with Boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson will soon welcome their first baby together, a son Keke Palmer didn't think she was pregnant at first — until boyfriend Darius Jackson found out otherwise. Speaking on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer on Tuesday, the Nope actress, 29, revealed the unconventional way she found out she was expecting her first baby with Jackson. "It's so funny because how I found out was actually Darius," she shared. "Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn't even...
Danny Pintauro slams Candace Cameron Bure for ‘horrifying’ 2015 interview
Danny Pintauro, who starred on “Who’s the Boss?,” is speaking out about the “disappointing” way Candace Cameron Bure treated him when he appeared on “The View” seven years ago. Pintauro called his discussion with then-“View” co-hosts Bure, 46, and Raven-Symoné, 37, “one of the lowest moments” of his life while talking with David Yontef on his “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. Pintauro, 47, appeared on “The View” after revealing his HIV diagnosis and crystal meth use on Oprah Winfrey’s “Where Are They Now?” in 2015. Bure “basically said, ‘Do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?'” Pintauro...
The Supremes Get Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honor as the Late Mary Wilson’s Friends and Family Celebrate
When the Recording Academy hosts its Special Merit Award ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles – the afternoon before the 65th annual Grammy Awards – the Supremes are at the top of its list for 2023’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. Together with Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Supremes co-founders Diana Ross and the late Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard will receive the Grammys’ lifetime plaudits, with Ross becoming the first woman to win the award twice (she earned a solo honor in 2012). “Performing with two talented woman, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballad, is a...
wmagazine.com
Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski Show Off the Season’s Hottest Hairstyle
It’s official, bobs are the cut of the season. Hailey Bieber kicked off the trend last month when she chopped her light brown hair to a shoulder-skimming length, but she isn’t the only one to try a new look on for size. Zendaya, too, has been experimenting with shorter styles as of late, and Emily Ratajkowski took the opportunity of the Marc Jacobs show on Thursday night to test out a whole new ‘do.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
Jay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys Award Show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Corey Carter, 53, will grab the microphone and join DJ Khaled for a rendition of their triumphant number, “God Did.” The eight-minute track—which has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance—is from Khaled’s 2021 album of the same name. The record also features verses from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayyy, with Hov taking up most of the song’s run-time. More from VIBE.comJay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D'USSÉ Brand's Next ChapterBeyoncé Adds Seven New Dates To RENAISSANCE...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’
It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
BET
Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title
Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Wife Marian Wang Welcome a Baby Girl — See the Photos!
Vladimir Duthiers and Marian Wang are parents for the first time after welcoming a baby girl Vladimir Duthiers and Marian Wang are officially parents! Duthiers, a CBS Mornings national correspondent and CBS News streaming anchor, and Wang, a senior producer at Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, have welcomed their first baby together. The couple welcomed daughter Céline Mari WeiZhen Wang-Duthiers this week in New York City, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE. Baby Céline weighed 7 lbs., 8.6 oz. and measured 19.68 inches at birth. Duthiers, 53, and...
