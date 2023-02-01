ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Silva
3d ago

Did the article state that Sierra Nevada's in California have helped a bit to refill lake Mead and Powell? I was always under the assumption that the Rocky mountains fed the Colorado river and in turn Mead.

Reply(3)
7
Michael Guccione
3d ago

Very clever wording, the lake has gained 4 feet in the last month because of the rain!!Snow falls are at record levels and it’s only February ! Snow run off into the Colorado River starts in April / May

Reply(3)
5
Jesse Mills
3d ago

as soon as the snow starts to melt! just like it NORMALLY DOES!This is just a POWER GRAB BY THE DEMs! Notice they cut off FARMERS FIRST!NOTHING LIKE GOING AFTER THE FOOD SUPPLY!HUNGRY PEOPLE ARE EASIER TO CONTROL! ASK CHINA!

Reply(1)
8
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 2/3: Lake Oroville has risen 182 feet, Researchers propose a plan for California’s water woes, A double whammy: Wildfire debris pollutes drinking water, At the heart of Colorado River crisis, the mighty ‘Law of the River’ looms large, and more …

PUBLIC WEBINAR: SAFER: 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment from 9am to 12pm. The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a public webinar to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review and discuss proposed changes to the 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment. Click here for the full meeting notice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marcus Ringo

Colorado River Standoff in the Wild West

There's a 7-way standoff. The sun sets in the distance. Tumbleweeds slowly drift across a dusty road somewhere north of the border. The air is dry and still. No, this isn't your favorite 1993 western blockbuster, this is a modern-day battle for the Colorado River and it's us versus them. By us, we mean Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming versus them, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dozens of mountain lions die on California roads every year. Here are the hot spots

As the recent deaths of the beloved P-22 and another mountain lion in Southern California demonstrated, Golden State roadways are an often fatal obstacle for cougars. Vehicle collisions have killed, on average, about 70 mountain lions a year on California state highways since 2015, according to a report released this week by the UC Davis Road Ecology Center.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse

The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

As Ducey's shipping container wall comes down, wildlife concerns and lawsuits are left behind

On a breezy morning in early December, Eamon Harrity, wildlife project manager with the conversation group Sky Island Alliance, scanned the horizon with a pair od binoculars. “So, we climbed our way out of the oak woodlands of Patagonia Mountains, and we crested over into the San Rafael Valley. Which is a really beautiful, and mostly intact desert grassland system,” he said.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Sinema leans on California to join Colorado River water pact

(The Center Square)- As six states wait for California to join its Colorado River Basin water use agreement, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema called on the state to be willing to seal the deal. In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado all agreed to work toward finding the best way to distribute the water source, which is facing drought conditions, but California was the missing signature. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
