FTSE in the red ahead of Bank rates decision

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The FTSE 100 closed down again on Wednesday as it continued a recent retreat from its four-year highs in mid-January.

The index fell by 10.59 points, ending the day at 7,761.11, a drop of a little over 0.1% which was influenced by pharma giant AstraZeneca and some of the biggest mining companies in the world.

The falls came as traders look towards interest rates decisions from the US Federal Reserve , and the Bank of England, which reports at midday on Thursday.

The Bank is widely expected to raise its base rate to 4%, from 3.5% currently, although many think this could be one of the last big hikes that decision makers vote for.

The negative trading was seen on the other side of the pond as well, where the S&P 500 was trading down 0.4% and the Dow Jones had dropped 0.8% a short while after European markets closed.

“The second half of the week’s action-packed schedule has provided a reason for investors to take risk off the table, as they await the Fed decision, and then the other major data that will follow on Thursday and Friday,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Caution is the watchword today, and could well be the case tomorrow and Friday too.

“A hawkish Fed and poor tech numbers on Friday would be a decent catalyst for a rout in stocks, while the bulls will be hoping for good news on which to pin a fresh rally.”

On the FTSE, Vodafone, Anglo American and Rio Tinto all proved a drag on the index’s performance. It is a little over 100 points away from reaching an all-time high but has just not seemed able to clear the hurdle recently.

In Europe things looked better. The Frankfurt Dax index closed up 0.4% while the Cac 40 in Paris rose 0.7%.

Sterling fell slightly and by the end of the day could buy a little over 1.23 dollars or a little under 1.13 euros.

In company news, Vodafone’s 1.8% share price drop came after the business said that its service revenue had fallen after the business faced a difficult time in some European countries.

Boss Margherita Della Valle said that the company “can do better” and told shareholders that more price hikes were set to come. The business is also pushing ahead with plans to cut costs.

Meanwhile, Ladbrokes owner Entain said that it had benefited from the World Cup over the winter and hiked profit forecasts.

The business attracted a record number of customers in the final three months of last year, it said. Shares rose 1.5%.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) saw its shares virtually unchanged, down 0.2%, despite saying that sales had risen by nearly a fifth in 2022, thanks to its shingles vaccine.

The vaccine itself made up around £1 in every £10 that the company made in sales, as China and Germany proved strong markets.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Segro, up 19.8p to 850p, Smiths Group, up 38.5p to 1,765.5p, 3i, up 35p to 1,610p, Ocado, up 14.2p to 660.2p, and RS Group, up 17.5p to 957.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were AstraZeneca, down 310p to 10,280p, Anglo American, down 79.5p to 3,387p, Abrdn, down 5p to 208.1p, Vodafone, down 2p to 91.18p, and Compass Group, down 37p to 1,894.5p.

The Independent

Here's what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive.The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. But if you have money to save, you’ll probably earn a bit more interest on it.The latest rate increase is smaller than the Fed's half-point rate hike in December and its four straight three-quarter-point increases earlier last year. The slowdown reflects the fact that inflation, while still high,...
The Independent

Argentina issues new 2,000-peso banknote worth $11 as inflation soars

Argentina will issue a new 2,000-peso bank note in response to soaring inflation, the country’s central bank has confirmed.The BCRA will issue the new note – worth $11 (£9) – as customer prices jumped by nearly 95 percent in the 12-months to the end of December, marking the fastest pace of inflation in the country since 1991.The largest peso bill is currently 1,000 pesos, with just a $2.75 value in the international markets.The BCRA said in a tweet that the new bank note would “commemorate the development of science and medicine in Argentina”.The note will feature pioneering doctors Cecilia Grierson and Ramón...
The Independent

Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule

Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits.The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the Model Y Long Range version by about 2% to $54,990 and the Performance version by about 2.7% to $57,990, according to its website. The prices exclude shipping and an order fee.The moves, made Friday, come three weeks after Tesla cut prices nearly 20% on some versions of the Model Y, the company's top-selling vehicle....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Shapps raps energy regulator over prepayment meter scandal

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has told the energy market regulator to toughen up on suppliers in the wake of the prepayment meter scandal.Mr Shapps accused Ofgem of “having the wool pulled over their eyes” by taking at face value what the energy company bosses were telling them and not listening to customers.He said that he was giving the companies a deadline of Tuesday to report back on what action they would be taking – including compensation – with regard to customers who may have had prepayment meters wrongfully installed in their homes.It follows an investigation by The Times which revealed...
The Independent

The Independent

