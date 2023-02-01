ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAF chief ‘appalled’ by inappropriate behaviour in Red Arrows

By Sophie Wingate
 3 days ago

A Royal Air Force chief has said he was “appalled” by inappropriate behaviour in the Red Arrows .

Two pilots from the aerobatic display team were dismissed after members of the squadron were investigated over allegations of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment.

Appearing before the Commons Defence Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said: “I was appalled to hear reports of inappropriate behaviours on the Red Arrows and I would add a significant amount of frustration as well that this had happened on my watch.

There is no part of the service that is on such a pedestal, which is so privileged that we won't go and investigate allegations of this nature

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston

“As soon as I became aware of those reports, we reached out to the people who we felt were the likely victims. We encouraged them, and to their enormous credit they were prepared to talk, they were prepared to engage with what was at first a cultural assessment.

“But as soon as we saw all of the warning signs, we immediately went into a non-statutory inquiry, which led ultimately to administrative action and dismissal of two pilots and the administrative action sanctioning of three other members of the squadron.”

He added: “Inappropriate behaviours have consequences.

“For me it sends a very important signal to the rest of the service that there is no part of the service that is on such a pedestal, which is so privileged that we won’t go and investigate allegations of this nature.

“And I hope it is an encouragement to anybody who finds themselves as the victim of inappropriate behaviour that they are part of a service that is ready and willing to act and act as swiftly as we can going through due process.”

Sir Mark stressed that this conduct was “the exception”.

“The vast, vast majority of our people do amazing things on behalf of the country day in, day out and they behave impeccably,” he added.

In November, the commander of the Red Arrows was removed from his post while an alleged relationship he had with a junior team member was investigated.

Wing Commander David Montenegro, known as Monty, allegedly had an affair in 2017 which is reported to have resulted in the colleague’s pregnancy.

The Times reported in August that members of the team were being investigated over accusations including of misogyny and sexual harassment.

More than 40 personnel, including young female recruits, provided 250 hours of evidence to an inquiry, describing the aerobatic display team as “toxic”, according to the newspaper.

The Times later reported that the aerobatic display team received “unacceptable behaviours and active bystander training” after more than 40 personnel, including young female recruits, gave evidence to an inquiry.

