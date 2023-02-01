Read full article on original website
Ellen Parkhurst
3d ago
Her husband and children said it was ok to not attend. It doesn't matter what anyone else thought. You found out real quick who your friends are. God bless you and your family.
Reply
22
Cindy Smith
3d ago
No it doesn’t matter what other people think
Reply
11
Joe Miller
2d ago
Obviously they have nothing else to do.You did the right thing for yourself!
Reply
5
Related
Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip
Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.
msn.com
A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter
Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
msn.com
Woman Gets Phone Call From The Biological Mom Of Her Kid Who 'Needs To Get Her Baby Back'
Families are created in so many ways these days, and it's truly a wonderful thing. Some families are created through foster care and adoption, others are created through surrogacy, and still others are created by choice, instead of biological relation. One woman recently shared on Reddit that she adopted her...
"Will God ever forgive me for marrying a man who impregnated a second woman?" Woman faces their guilt and self-blame
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "Will God ever forgive me for marrying him even when I knew he was divorced with one child and another with the woman he had just impregnated?"
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Man Leaves Woman at the Altar. In Anguish and Shame her Brother Throws himself into the water
***This is a true story and is told with permission***. Some years ago, a young couple met and began courting. After a decent courtship, they decided to become engaged and get married.
Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner
A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.
Widow Cheered for How She Removed Husband's Mistress From His Funeral
"She had no business there," said the widow, defending her actions online.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
In-Law Refuses to Stop Calling New Mom by 'Insulting' Nickname
Is calling someone by a nickname they don't like considered harassment?. There are a lot of complex relationships in life, but none are as complicated as the in-law relationship.
Fury As Mom Refuses To Give Back Teen Daughter's Baby: 'Too Young'
The mom accused her daughter of "abandoning" the child and claimed to have a "special connection" with the baby.
Woman Hides Gender of Unborn Baby From Husband After He Hangs With Friend Instead of Going to Doctor With Her
A husband and wife are having their first baby, but the husband has been busy playing games with friends and not paying attention. So when the wife found out the gender of their baby at a doctor's appointment, she refused to tell him what it was. The wife took to Reddit to explain her side.
Husband refuses to bring wife to his family events to hide his secret
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. When you get married, each partner marries into an extended family. While you may not have to see them every day, you definitely make an impression in their lives in some way.
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
Dad Leaving Son's Wedding After He Refused to Dance With Stepmom Dragged
"He hurt her feelings for no reason other than for the sake of being malicious," the dad said about the wedding fallout.
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
Man Refusing to Take Girlfriend to Wedding Over the 'Way She Looks' Backed
"When I went to pick her up she was wearing the exact opposite of the dress code," said the man, who refused to take his girlfriend to the wedding.
I’m a woman in the U.S. Army – I joke I only joined for the uniform and people say they can see why
A FEMALE recruit in the U.S. Army is taking TikTok by storm. Karlis Mendoza could be a military star in the making judging by the number of likes her platform has racked up. Her latest video has attracted over 67k likes and nearly a thousand comments. They are crazy about...
Mom who wasn't invited to son's wedding furious after ex-husband refuses to take her as his plus one
A woman who was snubbed by her son by not receiving an invite to his upcoming wedding is demanding that her ex-husband take her along as his date. The ex-husband has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he is in the wrong for refusing to do so.
Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I lived in a region of the United States for a number of years where there were many polygamous families. As long as they were subtle and well-behaved, they were pretty much left to their own devices by the public and the authorities.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1114M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6