Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Do Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stalled rallies mean the memecoin trend is dead?
The memecoin phenomenon didn’t prove as effective in the last month's start of year crypto market rally, as the gains of the top cryptocurrencies in this category barely outperformed Bitcoin. The monthly gain of BTC stood at 44.5%, while the top two meme-based coins DOGE and SHIB gained 27% and 40.7%, respectively.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
investing.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
investing.com
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
investing.com
Bears Capture AVAX Market After Bulls Fail to Breach $21.84 Resistance
Bears Capture AVAX Market After Bulls Fail to Breach $21.84 Resistance. Market research of AVAX prices reveals a negative momentum. Indications lean toward the bear’s dominance lasting for some time. Bears gain ground as AVAX bulls retreat from $21.84 in resistance. After hitting an intraday high of $21.84, where...
investing.com
Adani's market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion on Thursday, sparking worries about a potential systemic impact a day after the Indian group's flagship firm abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Another challenge for Adani on Thursday came when S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove...
investing.com
Treasury Market Predicts Fed Rate Hikes Are Done
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees. The 2-Year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below its recent peak, holding steady at 4.09% on Thursday (Feb. 2). After the Fed’s 25-basis-points increase in the target rate to a 4.50% - 4.75% range on Wednesday, the spread widened and so the market’s implied forecast for a rate cut strengthened.
investing.com
Santander Chile ADR earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Santander Chile ADR (NYSE: BSAC) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.25, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614.04M versus the consensus estimate of $590.49M. Santander Chile ADR's stock price closed at $16.60. It is up 0% in the last...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
investing.com
Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected
© Reuters. Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected. Tim Draper, a billionaire, proposed Bitcoin to Sri Lanka. The proposal was rejected by the nation’s Central Bank Governor. Draper says it is an opportunity to keep perfect records for the “corruption capital.”. Silicon Valley investor...
investing.com
The morning after the night before
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Staff. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. After the central bank triple-header (that's the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk...
investing.com
Fed Postures as States Grow Alarmed at Currency Debasement
As the Federal Reserve winds down its rate hiking campaign, precious metals bulls are anticipating a favorable environment for gains ahead. On Wednesday, Fed policymakers raised their benchmark rate by just a quarter point. Chairman Jerome Powell also delivered remarks widely interpreted by markets as dovish. He suggested the Fed was close to declaring victory over inflation.
investing.com
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. According to a Jan. 28 report by Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) News, Chinese telecom giant Huawei has recently filed for eight trademarks related to its Huawei “YunYunBao” nonfungible tokens (NFT) series. The trademarks include digital collectibles in the scientific instruments, furniture, education, jewelry, advertising and telecom sectors. Last April, Huawei unveiled its YunYunBao NFTs, featuring characters inspired by its namesake cloud service. Huawei NFTs are minted on its proprietary Huawei Petal Chain, which the telecom giant says has over 1,000 nodes and can handle over 50,000 transactions per second.
investing.com
Australia Seeks to Add More Tools to Police the Crypto Sector
Australia Seeks to Add More Tools to Police the Crypto Sector. Australia is boosting Its crypto watchdog team for the crypto sector. The state regulators also plan to crack down on crypto scams. The government is scheduled to comment on a framework for this topic before adopting laws. In the...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike
© Reuters BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike. BTC’s price reached a high of $24,253.28 over the last 24 hours. Technical indicators on BTC’s 4-hour chart are showing bullish signs. BTC’s price may look to rise to the next resistance...
investing.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC
© Reuters S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its first meeting of the year. By delivering a 25bps hike, the Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes after it hiked by 50bps in December and by 75bps at each of its previous four meetings.
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
investing.com
13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests
© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
investing.com
Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find...
investing.com
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
Comments / 0