'Mega Green Port' Project Planned in Åland
OX2 and the Bank of Åland’s mutual fund subsidiary Ålandsbanken Fondbolag, which are developing the Noatun North and Noatun South offshore wind power projects near Finland’s Åland archipelago in the Baltic Sea, have initiated a feasibility study for the planning and establishment of a “Mega Grön Hamn” (Mega Green Port) with a location coexisting with the port of Långnäs in Åland. The project is part of an effort to create a green hub in Åland, with an extra focus in this project on the shipping segment and the establishment of new business operations in Åland.
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and INPEX Complete Ammonia Bunkering Vessel Study
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding recently completed a conceptual study with INPEX CORPORATION for an ammonia bunkering vessel capable of supplying ammonia fuel to ships. Since ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned, it is expected to be utilized as a stable source of clean energy in the future, and is getting attention as a fuel that will greatly contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry.
Zero-emission Maritime Operations: Ship-aH2oy Project Gets EU Funding
Horizon Europe, the EU's key funding program for research and innovation, will fund the Ship-aH2oy project aimed at developing and demonstrating a zero-emission propulsion technology on board ships using green hydrogen from liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) on a megawatt scale. The European Climate Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA)...
Fire on World's First Hydrogen Carrier Sparked by Electrical Issue
A fire that broke out during the maiden voyage of the world's first liquified hydrogen (LH2) carrier gas carrier Suiso Frontier was caused by an onboard electrical issue, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation found. The 116-meter vessel, built as a prototype ship to assess the technical aspects of...
Drydocks, Aker Solutions JV Pens Deal to Upgrade FPSO for Equinor's Rosebank Field
Dubai's shipbuilding and shiprepair company Drydocks World and Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions have established a joint venture to upgrade the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO for Equinor's Rosebank offshore oil and gas field in the UK, the Government of Dubai media office confirmed Friday. The joint venture signed...
Joey D’Isernia Named CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) on Thursday announced Joey D’Isernia has been appointed CEO and chairman of the board, succeeding company founder Brian D’Isernia, who is retiring after more than 46 years in the role. “We all stood on Brian’s shoulders as he built this company from the...
Silja Europe Propulsion Control Makeover Aims to Save 6% on Fuel
Qtagg recently secured an order on a total upgrade of Silja Europa’s propulsion control system, a makeover designed to decrease the ship’s fuel consumption by 6% and CO2 emissions by 2096 tons yearly, according to the manufacturer. The overhaul includes engine speed governors, fuel rack actuators, pitch control and voyage optimization with EcoPilot.
Tasmanian Luxury Wilderness Cruise Operator Launches Odalisque III Cruise Ship
On Board, a luxury wilderness expedition cruise company in Tasmania, has launched the Odalisque III liveaboard cruise ship, which was designed by Incat Crowther. On Board launched Odalisque III in January 2023 with a public ceremony attended by local media at Hobart’s historic Constitution Dock, and the , a 24-meter boutique vessel is now set for its maiden voyage into the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.
GE Wants to Build Offshore Wind Blade, Nacelle Manufacturing Sites in New York
GE's Haliade-X offshore wind turbine - Image Credit: Danny Cornelissen for GE Renewable Energy (file photo) General Electric recently filed a plan to build two new offshore wind manufacturing facilities in New York if it wins enough orders from companies in the state’s ongoing solicitation for up to 4.6 GW of offshore wind.
Contract Finalized for Two New Ferries for the Little Minch
Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) confirmed the signing of the Bank Refund Guarantee (BRG) for two new vessels for the Little Minch routes between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert (Harris). Work to build the ferries will now begin at Cemre Marin Endustri A.S shipyard in Turkey, with an expected delivery date...
No Link Between Whale Deaths and Offshore Wind, NOIA Says
Several dead whales have recently washed up on the shores of New York and New Jersey, with environmental groups blaming the offshore wind industry and calling for its halt. The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), which represents the offshore oil and gas and offshore renewables industries in the United States, said that while it was true that there was an unusual whale mortality on the Atlantic coast, there was no connection to the offshore wind industry.
Ørsted Extends Edda Mistral SOV Charter
Norwegian offshore wind vessel owner Edda Wind has secured a one-year contract extension with Ørsted for its Edda Mistral vessel. Since its delivery in 2018, the Service Operation Vessel (SOV) Edda Mistral has been operating for Ørsted at the Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom. The firm period expires at the end of August 2023.
Philly Shipyard Transfers Prime Plate Facility to Avalotis Industrial Services
Philly Shipyard said it has reached a deal with Avalotis Corporation affiliate Avalotis Industrial Services (AIS) for the transfer of operations of the shipbuilder’s Prime Plate Facility – a steel blasting and priming facility located outside the shipyard fence-line in the Navy Yard business park. Effective February 1, 2023, AIS assumed full operational control of this facility while servicing all of Philly Shipyard’s plate priming requirements for its shipbuilding, repair, and miscellaneous fabrication activities.
Aqua Helix Gets Two-year Contract Offshore Brazil
Damen Shipyards Group and Compagnie Maritime Monégasque (CMM) announced a two-year offshore support contract for Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011 Aqua Helix. The vessel will transport personnel to and from offshore platforms in support of an oil and gas decommissioning project. The 2022-built Aqua Helix arrived in Brazil on January 26 and is anticipated to commence work in the coming weeks.
