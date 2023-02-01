ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Eagles offensive lineman indicted for rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

By Orri Benatar, The Associated Press
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LWKq_0kYxfPCw00

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An offensive guard on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are two weeks away from playing in Super Bowl LVII, has been indicted in an Ohio court on charges of rape and kidnapping.

A Guernsey County grand jury indicted Eagles guard Joshua Sills, 25, from Sarahsville, Ohio for one count of rape and one count of kidnapping stemming from a 2019 incident.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks play calling, QB competition for spring season

According to court records and an incident report, Sills allegedly forced a non-consensual sexual activity with a woman and held the victim against her will in December 2019. In the incident report, the victim told authorities she has known Sills for multiple years. He is listed to be summoned in Guernsey County Common Pleas court on Feb. 16.

The report also states the victim told authorities shortly after the incident while she was in the hospital.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon Sills was placed on the commissioner exempt list, making him unable to participate in practice or travel with the team for the Super Bowl. This is being reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press, the Eagles stated “The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.

Sills is listed on the Eagles depth chart as the backup right guard in his rookie season. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2022 out of Oklahoma State and has appeared in one game this season. Philadelphia is set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.

He attended Meadowbrook High School in Byesville, Ohio and played guard initially at West Virginia from 2016 to 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020-21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Big Game Bound: Chiefs, Eagles to face off in Super Bowl LVII

INDIANAPOLIS – After 18 weeks of the regular season and three playoff rounds, only two teams are left standing. The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Chiefs are playing in the NFL’s final game for the third time in the last […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN Radio

Big Game Bound takes you to Arizona for Super Bowl Week

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and we’ll have comprehensive coverage on Big Game Bound throughout the week as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will be live on Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center for […]
GLENDALE, AZ
WGN Radio

First lady to attend Super Bowl in Arizona

First lady Jill Biden will attend the Super Bowl in Arizona later this month, the president announced during a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Friday. Jill Biden, a Philadelphia native, is a devout Eagles fan and has been donning Eagles shirts recently while the team made its way to the Super Bowl “Jill is out in […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN Radio

Camp Hill sportswear store supplying Eagles gear, merch

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Super Bowl fever is in the air, especially at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County. Bleacher Bums has Philadelphia Eagles gear and merchandise front and center, as well as a section, albeit significantly smaller, for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles fans are showing up to grab gear to support […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGN Radio

When will I get my tax refund?

Tax season is officially open and those filers in line for a refund this year may be wondering when the money will land in their accounts.
WGN Radio

Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese surveillance balloon

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for the Senate Homeland Security Committee to investigate what he says is the Biden administration’s “baffling response” to a Chinese surveillance balloon that floated over U.S. missile installations in Montana, triggering alarms at the Pentagon.   “We have an obligation to obtain a full understanding of the surveillance that […]
MONTANA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy