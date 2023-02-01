ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage

By Jason Hall
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aBgP_0kYxfDrS00
Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady will reportedly not be part of FOX Sports ' Super Bowl LVII coverage, despite his retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports .

Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst that was said to take effect "immediately following his playing career." FOX Sports is, however, sticking with its plan to keep NFL tight end Greg Olsen -- who filled the role throughout the 2022 season -- as the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt , as was previously reported when Brady signed the deal, despite being set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

Last May, FOX Sports said it didn't plan to use Brady in a scenario where the Buccaneers were eliminated ahead of the Super Bowl. The decision came shortly after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post . reported that Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports ' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots , which included six Super Bowl victories.

Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“It’s about time” Tom Brady’s father expresses relief after Buccaneers QB’s retirement announcement

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all–time, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After 32 years of living his dream, Brady formally announced the news on his social media accounts in an unedited 53–second video. His father, Tom Brady Sr., speaking to The Boston Globe, revealed the moment his son actually decided to call it quits as an NFL player. Brady Sr. said that the decision came as no surprise and that his son told him about it one week prior.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Patriots' highest, lowest Super Bowl moments in Arizona

We have yet another Arizona Super Bowl. And no team has made more Super Bowl memories in Arizona than the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were involved in a pair of thrilling postseason finales at the same site as Super Bowl LVII — State Farm Stadium.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Saints Star Has Hilarious Reaction To Tom Brady's Retirement

Cam Jordan is thrilled that Tom Brady has finally called it a career. The New Orleans Saints star pass rusher was asked about Brady's retirement during a media session at the Pro Bowl and had a great quote about it. “We’re glad he’s out of the division. Tampa Bay will probably go back to…where ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Uniform Announcement

We now know what the uniform matchup will look like between the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia, the home team this year, revealed earlier this week that it will be wearing its usual green home jerseys. That means the AFC champion Chiefs will go with their white road ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Video: Buccaneers Post Touching Tribute To Tom Brady

An unprecedented era in the NFL ended this week. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league — "for good," he said — on Wednesday. The decision ends not only his 23-year professional career but his three-season tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs took to social media on Friday ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Interesting Patriots Development

The New England Patriots have a plan when it comes to inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.  Back in January, the team issued a statement saying that they had "begun negotiations for a contract extension" for him. Some pundits also thought he would be getting a new gig, such as being an ...
FLORIDA STATE
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
865
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy