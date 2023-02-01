Congressional Hispanic Conference Lays Out Agenda For 118th Congress
The Congressional Hispanic Conference taking aim at the Biden administration as members lay out objectives for the 118th Congress. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar says Hispanics make up the largest minority in the country and they're joining forces to reject the left-wing policies. She says they are all about family values, freedom, controlling the border crisis and tapping down inflation. There are 18 Republican Hispanics serving in Congress this year, marking the largest number ever elected.
