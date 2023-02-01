ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio WFLA

Congressional Hispanic Conference Lays Out Agenda For 118th Congress

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tUZ6_0kYxex3j00

The Congressional Hispanic Conference taking aim at the Biden administration as members lay out objectives for the 118th Congress. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar says Hispanics make up the largest minority in the country and they're joining forces to reject the left-wing policies. She says they are all about family values, freedom, controlling the border crisis and tapping down inflation. There are 18 Republican Hispanics serving in Congress this year, marking the largest number ever elected.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

Schiff makes it official

THE BUZZ: California’s Senate contenders have finally gone from presumed to confirmed. Rep. Adam Schiff made his long-awaited campaign announcement Thursday, launching into a field that already features Rep. Katie Porter and almost certainly Rep. Barbara Lee, who is already fundraising for a Senate run and telling colleagues she’s in. While Lee’s planned entry surprised those who believed she was more focused on an appointment in the event of an early exit by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California has been bracing for the Porter-Schiff clash for months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

The Real Reason House Republicans Kicked Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. House Republicans removed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday because she is a Black, Muslim woman. Officially, that’s not the reason. But the facts speak for themselves: The removal is the culmination of years of targeting Omar by Donald Trump, the rightwing media, and Republican lawmakers who attacked her religion, ethnicity, and history as a refugee. The GOP majority has an official reason for ousting Omar—and then there’s the reason both they and everyone else know is really behind this outrage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Appeals to Lawmakers' Humanity at U.S. Congress Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden used the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday to call on Americans - and especially Republicans and Democrats in Congress - to start treating each other as humans again, and work together to better the nation. "I think we see each other as enemies, not...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy