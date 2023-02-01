Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Related
Forecasting what this year's Dandy Dozen might look like
Today, we engage in an exercise in futility. Every year, the state's newpaper, the Clarion Ledger, puts out its list of what it calls "the Dandy Dozen." It is the top 12 prospects inside the state of Mississippi. As our attention begins to float toward the 2024 class, we thought we might give it an early stab at predicting what the Dandy Dozen might look like when it is finally released in August. These picks are in no order. So without further adieu, let's roll out our early predictions for which prospects might make the newspaper's Dandy Dozen this summer. Let us know who you think we left off and who we got right. We'll revisit this list in the springtime...
Greg Knox excited to be back home at Mississippi State
Mississippi State has the two winningest coaches in the history of the program currently coaching the Bulldogs. Sure, it was just one game a piece for Greg Knox and Zach Arnett, but it’s notable nonetheless. Knox ran the program for the Bulldogs shortly after Dan Mullen left to take the head coaching position at Florida back in 2017 and led MSU to a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Louisville and Lamar Jackson before heading off to join Mullen in Gainesville. Arnett led State to a win on January 2 this year over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matthew Murrell injury status revealed ahead of matchup vs. Vanderbilt
Matthew Murrell has not played for Ole Miss since Jan. 21. The Ole Miss star suffered a season-ending knee injury last year and once again ran into injury problems in a 69-57 loss to Arkansas. According to head coach Kermit Davis, Murrell is expected to be back Saturday after a...
Friend back to Mississippi roots
Mississippi State fans have coveted the services of Will Friend since he was a high school prospect at Neshoba Central High School. Friend opted to seek his college football future across state lines, but at long last Friend is in maroon and white. Charged with coaching the interior offensive linemen, Friend is back in his home state and ready to help Mississippi State reach new heights.
Oxford Football Quartet
Oxford, AL – Waiting out the recruiting game works out for offensive lineman Bunn, who will take his shot at playing in the SEC; Carroll, Kimbrough and Battle also eye next level.
biloxinewsevents.com
Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam
Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
wtva.com
Louisville body identified as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities confirmed the body found Monday in Louisville is that of Montevious Goss, Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness confirmed Wednesday morning. Railroad workers found the body shortly after noon in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue. The police chief said multiple law...
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
actionnews5.com
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
Commercial Dispatch
Man acquitted of murder after claiming self defense
STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County jury acquitted a Starkville man on Wednesday of a first-degree murder charge. Johnny Harris, 65, claimed self defense in the June 19, 2020, stabbing death of Elbert Vaughn, 56, at the Roselawn Terrace apartment complex on South Montgomery Street. A circuit court jury deliberated less than an hour after the two day trial before delivering the verdict.
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi
A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
Comments / 0