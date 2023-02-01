Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
Ditch the Flowers & Candies! Shop Craft Fairs, & Bazaars in Yakima For Valentine’s Day!
You can get the traditional gifts for Valentine’s Day, you know: flowers and candy. But let’s face it, that’s just sending the wrong message to your loved one. The flowers say, “you smell good, but you’re going to die soon” and the chocolates say, “I love you, but you need to be sweeter to me.” Is that really the message you want to send? Confusion on their odor and encouragement for weight gain? Of course it’s not. Get something handmade, from the heart!
Air Supply at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish Feb 15
Air Supply - The Lost in Love Experience at Legends Casino Hotel. Legendary duo Air Supply land in Toppenish at Legends Casino Hotel Event Center on Wednesday, February 15th. Tickets are available HERE. Enter below for a chance to win a pair from us!
4 Yakima Homes You Can Buy for Less than a 30-Second Super Bowl Commercial
According to Joe Pompliano, entrepreneur, investor and sports guy, This year's commercials are costing companies seven million dollars, up half a million from last year. And the price of these commercials have gone up and up from the previous years. I couldn't imagine spending a million dollars on anything all...
Get Down And Dirty! Yakima Dozer Day 2023 Has Been Announced!
Playing in the dirt and mud is a natural rite of passage for many kids. It really is; I mean, who didn’t have a Tonka dump truck growing up? Whenever my parents would tell me to “go outside,” my toy cars/trucks and CONSTRUCTION equipment were right along with me! It’s just about time to dig deep and get down and dirty! Dozer Day is coming to Yakima for two fun-filled days that are great for the whole family.
Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA
There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
City Officials Hope New Regional Airport Lands in Yakima
Washington State officials are in the process of searching for the location of a new regional airport to be built in the future. Yakima City officials are hoping they land in the valley. In January the Yakima City Council sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation asking for YKM to be considered as the new airport location.
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
Where Are They Now? 6 Famous Former TV Anchors in Yakima
I am fortunate enough to have “pounded the pavement” in the media trenches with several famous former TV anchors in Yakima that have gone on to work in major markets. They now have great fame and success in their careers. I consider them all friends and colleagues, and am very proud of their accomplishments.
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre and ‘The Book of Will’. Want Tickets?
The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Lawmakers Hoping to Make it Easier to Hire More Police
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Yakima Police Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers. Just like many other cities Yakima is short on the number of officers the city could fund if the officers were available.
Ecology Wants Major Cleanup Of Yakima Training Center
Dozens of sites at the Yakima Training Center are contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. The department is concerned about the chemicals threatening drinking water in nearby wells. As a result the department has issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that "requires the Army to address these environmental hazards in line with state and federal standards."
