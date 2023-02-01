Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ben lived a full and loving life, 57 years of which was spent living in Fairfield, CT. During his time there he graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corps and then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He shared his love of the sea with countless youths by being the Sea Scout Master of Ship 84 for over 25 yrs. His passion for boats found its way into his work where he captained the nation's oldest continuously operating ferry out of Rocky Hill, CT. He loved his dogs, both black labs and the “chili dog” variety. When he moved to Beaufort 28 years ago he continued his love of the water by raising clams in the North River. An avid pool player, he was a regular during tournament night at the Royal James in downtown Beaufort. He was also a regular at the Beaufort Grocery, stopping by daily for his cup of soup. Ben will always be remembered for his kind and empathic heart, finding humor in any situation, his love of cooking and diving deep into topics like bread making. A wise man and rich in knowledge he will be deeply missed.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO