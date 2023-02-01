Read full article on original website
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
Ray Wells, 90; service held
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Dad was proud to be a Veteran and a Civil Service Employee for 40 years. He loved his family, fishing, cooking and his neighbors!. Our Father was such a nice man! As his...
Amy Thullen, 71; incomplete
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Margie Wright, 80; service Feb. 6
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 6th at New Bern National Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Regina Harrison. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Mary Williams, 91; service Feb 3
Mary Brown Williams, 91, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 3rd at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Mary was born on November 10, 1931, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the...
Paul Kerwin, 87; service Feb. 8
Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. On January 23rd, 2023, Major Paul C Kerwin left us to join our Heavenly Father. The sun rose and the world welcomed Paul on March 21st, 1935, a day the world became a little brighter. Paul lived a full and warm life, filled with joy, love and happiness. He proudly served our country as a pilot in the US Marine Corp. He is quoted as saying, “If you’ve seen Flight of the Intruder, I’ve done everything portrayed in that film except crash my plane and lose my bombardier.”
Community Calendar – Feb. 3, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carolina Chocolate Festival- February 4 - 5, 2023; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.- at the Crystal Coast Civic Center located on the Campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City, NC. Chocolate Vendors galore! Wall to wall chocolate cakes and tortes to chocolate bars and ice cream, the event offers more than a sampling of everything chocolate. Join in the fun of the hourly pudding eating contest! Chocolate door prizes given away.
Bennitt Hawkes, 85; service later
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ben lived a full and loving life, 57 years of which was spent living in Fairfield, CT. During his time there he graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corps and then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He shared his love of the sea with countless youths by being the Sea Scout Master of Ship 84 for over 25 yrs. His passion for boats found its way into his work where he captained the nation's oldest continuously operating ferry out of Rocky Hill, CT. He loved his dogs, both black labs and the “chili dog” variety. When he moved to Beaufort 28 years ago he continued his love of the water by raising clams in the North River. An avid pool player, he was a regular during tournament night at the Royal James in downtown Beaufort. He was also a regular at the Beaufort Grocery, stopping by daily for his cup of soup. Ben will always be remembered for his kind and empathic heart, finding humor in any situation, his love of cooking and diving deep into topics like bread making. A wise man and rich in knowledge he will be deeply missed.
State fisheries division, Maritime Museum partner on fisheries history presentations
MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is partnering with the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to offer a series of presentations on the history of four different fisheries in North Carolina. The presentations are part of the division’s celebration of 200 years of state marine fisheries management and conservation in North Carolina.
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
Talbots lot in New Bern officially sold. What’s next?
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern has officially sold the Talbots lot. The decision was made during a special Board Of Alderman meeting on Wednesday. The future of the empty lot stirred up a lot of controversy over the last several months. Now, it’s officially in the hands of a […]
Work to soon begin on piece of Interstate 42 between New Bern and Havelock
N.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with creating a new interstate highway across eastern North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $242 million contract to convert a 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 into a limited-access freeway between New Bern and Havelock. The project is part of...
WNCT
Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after Feb. 7
Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after …. Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its social districts. Friday...
WITN
Kinston boys lock up top spot in conference, New Bern boys and Rose girls win in Greenville
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston boys pulled away to victory on senior day at home. The Vikings led by Jaylen Cobb who put up 27 points in the win. Horace Smith also added 20 points for Kinston. WRH got 14 points from Josh Love in the loss. In Greenville,...
Highway Patrol looking for suspect in deadly hit and run in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 96-year-old woman on Friday. In a Facebook post, officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a call at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Rd. in Duplin County. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was struck by […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
WECT
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday. At the top of this story, you can see video captured...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
