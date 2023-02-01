Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: borchee (iStock).

After a snowy January, a relatively dry start to February is expected in Colorado. That being said, the National Weather Service is saying another big storm might be on the way.

According to experimental mapping released by the forecasting service, there's a chance of a major snowstorm hitting the western half of the state from February 12 to 14, with this storm also expected to impact parts of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. This is still more than a week out, meaning that this prediction could be subject to major changes. That being said, so far this season, the 'experimental' heavy snow map provided by the National Weather Service has been fairly accurate in predicting major events days and weeks out.

Until then, February is expected to be a relatively average month in Colorado in terms of weather. Median-to-long range mapping shows a slight probability of colder than normal temperatures and wetter than normal conditions, but there's still not much snow in the forecast as of now.

As of February 1, statewide snowpack was at 131 percent of the to-date median. This gap will likely close in upcoming days given the lack of new precipitation.

Stay tuned by checking out updates on the National Weather Service website.