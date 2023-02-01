Tutto Bene has become a Downtown Bemidji landmark. The Italian eatery has a national reputation and of course is THE choice for those special nights out throughout the north Country. On the latest Take 10 with The Chamber podcast, Abby and Kev hear from Justin, who, along with his wife Jerusa, are the third owners of Tutto Bene and he shares their journey to Bemidji, what they love about doing business in our community and the importance of being as local as possible.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO