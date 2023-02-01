Read full article on original website
TAKE 10 WITH THE CHAMBER: “It’s All Good!”…We Hear From Justin of Tutto Bene
Tutto Bene has become a Downtown Bemidji landmark. The Italian eatery has a national reputation and of course is THE choice for those special nights out throughout the north Country. On the latest Take 10 with The Chamber podcast, Abby and Kev hear from Justin, who, along with his wife Jerusa, are the third owners of Tutto Bene and he shares their journey to Bemidji, what they love about doing business in our community and the importance of being as local as possible.
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Feb. 2
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Feb. 2. Traffic stop for multiple infractions on 19th St. and Birchmont Dr. NE. Driver arrested for DWI. Weapons Offenses, 10:55 p.m. Officers checked the area of the...
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disorderly Conduct, 8:58 p.m. Officer responded to the report of suspicious individuals at an apartment complex on the 900 block of 30th St. NW. Adult female...
