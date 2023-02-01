Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
IGN
Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed With Din Djarin Wielding The Dark Saber
The Mandalorian Season 2 finale ended with a lot to look forward to. And to add to the hype, we recently received a teaser image from Disney+, which gives a hint on what to expect when Season 3 drops later this year. Through the image we see Din Djarin and Grogu sitting in a cockpit together, which suggests that they might be leaving for Mandalore, the home planet to the Mandalorians.
IGN
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Cassie Lang and Ant-Man (Future) Reveal Trailer
Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing two new Champions to the mobile fighting game. Cassie Lang, inspired by Quantumania, and comic book-inspired Ant-Man (Future) join the growing roster of Champions. Cassie Lang arrives on February 16 along with Ant-Man (Future) debuting on March 2 to fight Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Contest of Champions is available now on iOS and Android.
IGN
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Emerald City' Teaser Trailer
Get another look at Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in this newest teaser. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
IGN
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date and Details
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release on February 7, 2023, and will debut the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, including the Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin. In this section of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, we break down everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 3 so far. Learn more about Overwatch 2 Season 3 release date, the return of Overwatch Credits, how to unlock the World Cup Weapon Charm, and how to get your hands on the upcoming Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin.
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
IGN
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Chloé is the Royal Knight of Firene. With her fellow retainer, Louis, she fought at Florra to cover Céline's escape. She is one of the playable Characters in Fire Emblem Engage.
IGN
Netflix's Plan to Crack Down on Password Sharing Revealed; All You Need to Know
Recently, Netflix has been doing the rounds of social media due to the new developments in the company. Some time ago, we were informed that Netflix revealed that it has never cancelled a "successful show". Before that, we were also told that Netflix would be rolling out their paid password sharing feature "more broadly" in the upcoming months, with co-CEO Reed Hastings later stepping down from his position.
IGN
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
IGN
Forspoken Ending Explained
Finished Forspoken and have questions regarding everything that took place during the final chapter, Awakening? Here you'll find everything you need to know about the two different endings in the game, including what happens if Frey Tap to Reveal. Use the links below to jump into a specific section of...
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra is a dangerous member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you will need to keep in mind the different combinations you might end up fighting.
IGN
Photo Ops - Praenost
This page will detail how to find every Photo Op in Forspoken's Somewhere Near Cipal region. Photo ops allow Frey to take pictures of the world around her for additional experience and filters for photo mode. This activity is tied directly into the New Perspectives side quest, which sees Frey...
IGN
Risen Chameleos - Weakness, Tips, Armor
This page will cover its weaknesses, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This page is currently in progress, check back later for more information. Whether you're looking for the...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
IGN
Samum Coast Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Samum Coast, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Features All of Our Favorite Mushroom Kingdom Characters
A brand-new, beautiful poster of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released and it features all of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Toad. The poster, which was released by Nintendo, also gives us another look at some of the locations...
Comments / 0