Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Brock Glenn credits FSU football coach Mike Norvell's persistence for QB's flip from Ohio State football

Mike Norvell and Florida State secured a big win during the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21 when four-star quarterback Brock Glenn signed with the Seminoles after de-committing from Ohio State exactly a month earlier. Glenn revealed in an interview Wednesday that Seminoles coach Mike Norvell continued to recruit him during his three-month commitment to the Buckeyes and that his persistence ultimately swayed him to flip to the Garnet & Gold.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 edge defender Bryce Davis

Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore edge defender Bryce Davis on Friday. Davis cited FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who spent some of January in North Carolina recruiting, FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when sharing news of the offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones

Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

2024 LB Tristan Jernigan adds an offer from Florida State

Florida State offered Tupelo (Miss.) junior linebacker Tristan Jernigan on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker mentioned that the offer came after a great talk with FSU senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta, who helps to recruit the area. Jernigan confirmed that the Seminoles like him at linebacker. He has not previously...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WRAL News

Grimsley sophomore Bryce Davis adds Florida State offer

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive end Bryce Davis picked up an offer from Florida State on Friday. Davis announced his latest offer in a tweet. Davis stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and is grabbing attention from college across the country. As a sophomore, Davis recorded 92 tackles,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee

Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
CAIRO, GA
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”

Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

