Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
FSU WR commit Tawaski Abrams runs blazing time in track meet
Florida State wide receiver commit Tawaski Abrams showed off his speed this weekend at the Florida/Georgia Challenge event in Gainesville. Abrams, known for his burst on the gridiron as a four-star recruit, ran the 60-meter dash in 6.98 seconds. That was 6th in the event. Sub 7-seconds is considered a...
No. 1 Jake Weinberg visits Florida State for first time since committing to the Seminoles
Weinberg's first trip to Tallahassee since his pledge was a special one.
Watch: Kenny Payne, Kamari Lands, El Ellis following Louisville's loss to Florida State
Louisville displayed fight in its game against visiting Florida State on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals overcame a 17-point second half deficit to even the score in the final minutes before falling, 71-68. UofL found itself trailing by double-digits for much of the game because of what head coach Kenny Payne...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Are you ready to try out for Mike Norvell’s Seminoles?
After signing its 2023 class and designating their preferred walk-ons FSU football has opened the door to everyone else willing to try out:. With FSU bringing the majority of its best player back FSU being the topic of conversation in this article will be no surprise:. PFF thinks highly of...
Late rally comes up short as Louisville falls to Florida State, 81-78
Louisville’s hopes for winning a second consecutive game seemed to fade away quickly on Saturday afternoon as visiting Florida State raced to a double-digit lead. Once down by 17, the Cardinals rallied to even the score with two minutes to play but FSU outscored the UofL 5-2 in the final minutes to hang on for an 81-78 victory.
Gators 2024 Commitment List and Recruiting Updates
Your one-stop shop for all things Florida Gators recruiting in the class of 2024.
FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones
Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
Brock Glenn credits FSU football coach Mike Norvell's persistence for QB's flip from Ohio State football
Mike Norvell and Florida State secured a big win during the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21 when four-star quarterback Brock Glenn signed with the Seminoles after de-committing from Ohio State exactly a month earlier. Glenn revealed in an interview Wednesday that Seminoles coach Mike Norvell continued to recruit him during his three-month commitment to the Buckeyes and that his persistence ultimately swayed him to flip to the Garnet & Gold.
The Official Visit: QB Luke Kromenhoek breaks down his junior film, shares how he ended up in FSU's class
Florida State four-star quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek joined The Official Visit show last night alongside myself, Trey Rowland, Kevin Little and coach Adam Brown. Kromenhoek was beyond impressive -- breaking down his junior film, play by play, as well as touching some on the story of how he ended up FSU's bell cow recruit in the class of 2024.
Two Leon football players sign letters of intent Thursday
At Leon High School, Clark Atlanta was the big reveal for Malek Jackson, while Mikael Myrick is going to Tuskegee University.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee
Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
proclaimerscv.com
On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”
Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
City of Tallahassee announces road closures for 48th Tallahassee Marathon
The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Graco Barber Shop, 1921, Cairo
The Graco Barber Shop was opened by Ben Lundy in the Roddenberry Building in 1921 and took its name from Grady County. It may be the finest surviving example of an historic barber shop in Georgia; it’s certainly the nicest one I’ve ever seen. According to the Grady...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
WCTV
One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusoa Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0