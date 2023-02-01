Evert shares advice given to father grown up which she still holds close: "Don't show your opponent any emotion and I promise you that will give you like two games a set"

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"Honestly, I didn't realize I was about to play her, It all felt like a dream": Gauff looks back on landmark Venus Williams Wimbledon win
Coco Gauff's first major win in tennis was agaisnt Venus Williams and she remembered that match and how it felt playing it in a recent inteview. Gauff has been an established player for a while yet it all started at Wimbledon a few years ago. She was a teenager who was about to face a player she looked up to growing up and it was nerve-wracking. Gauff remembered the match in a recent interview explaining how she tried her best to ignore the fact that she was playing Venus:
tennisuptodate.com
"I am not there yet, but that is the reason why I keep playing": Thiem motivated to return to the top after injury woes
Dominic Thiem is still struggling with getting to a high level but the Austrian player is determined to get there as he didn't stop believing in his tennis. It's been a long time since Dominic Thiem injured his wrist in Mallorca and his tennis career has been very lacklustre since then. It took him a long time to even make it to the courts, but it's not been the same for him as he struggled with hitting a high level on a consistent basis. 2023 hasn't started much better but he's not losing hope:
tennisuptodate.com
"Serena you should play one more Slam, you should play like two more Grand Slams": Serena Williams reveals father Richard keeps pushing her into comeback
Serena Williams revealed in a recent interview that her father Richard tried to convince her to play at least a few more grand slam events after she retired. Richard Williams is one of the most important figures in Serena Williams' tennis life. Being her father gave him a lot of responsibility but she made her first tennis steps with him, a man who never held a racquet. He is also one of those that would want to see her come back to tennis even though she has no desire for it at the moment.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"
Patrick Mouratoglou worked with Serena Williams for a long time and it was a very successful stint with the French coach remembering their time working together. Mouratoglou helped Williams win several grand slams and it was a partnership that worked out well for both. Mouratoglou is still a prominent coach working on the tennis Tours while Williams is out of tennis after one of the greatest tennis careers of all time. It wasn't always great. The 2016 US Open defeat to Roberta Vinci was tough to swallow:
tennisuptodate.com
"The GOAT race will really start" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Novak Djokovic being able to play in all 4 Grand Slams in 2023
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently claimed that the GOAT race will now start in earnest after it became clear that Novak Djokovic will be able to play in all four Grand Slams in 2023. On Sunday (January 29), the 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reign...
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't think he's ever been quite the same since": Flink believes Medvedev not the same since Nadal Australian Open loss
Tennis journalist Steve Flink believes that Medvedev's slow demise started with the Australian Open as the Russian never looked the same after the event. Medvedev found himself on the wrong side of the net for an amazing comeback of Rafael Nadal that will be forever remembered. He had his second grand slam in hand leading him convincingly at the Australian Open but it all changed. Nadal battled and battled and eventually, he prevailed.
tennisuptodate.com
Paul McNamee believes Djokovic was carrying an injury, overcame it by 'being the best player right now by a good margin': "It's a no brainer but he was dedicated enough to overcome it"
Paul McNamee has no doubt that Djokovic's hamstring injury was genuine but the Australian called him the best player in the world for being able to win the event in spite of it. Paul McNamee is the latest to back Djokovic after his Australian Open trophy runs firmly against any...
tennisuptodate.com
"We both in very different ways had a difficult time last year": Zverev on seeing Becker during Davis Cup
Alexander Zverev shone against Stan Wawrinka yesterday to add a point on the board at the Davis Cup in an important day ahead today for the team as the tie concludes. Zverev said that while he won't be winning a Grand Slam tomorrow, he was satisfied with his efforts. "Mentally,...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's almost as if Tiley is Novak's physician at this point" - Tennis fans blast Australian Open CEO for his comments on Djokovic winning the event with a hamstring tear
After Craig Tiley confirmed a three-centimeter tear in Novak Djokovic's hamstring, the tennis world has heavily criticised the Australian Open director. The Serb made history in Melbourne on Sunday (January 29) by winning a record-extending tenth Australian Open title, a year after he was deported from the country. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the title clash to go level with Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles and also returned to the top spot in the ATP rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
"His meltdown after the win in final spoke loudly": Mouratoglou believes Djokovic banished demons after Australian Open win
Patrick Mouratoglou spoke about the Australian Open in a tweet he shared after the final believing that Djokovic was able to overcome a very emotional event for him. Mouratoglou highlighted the return of Djokovic to Melbourne as something that will be emotional for him and to an extent it was. The deportation in 2022, the injury this year. There was a lot Djokovic had to overcome to win and he did it in superb fashion. Mouratoglou believes it was like an exorcism for him:
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't understand": Bartoli questions Ruud after poor Australian Open following breakout 2022 season
Former player Marion Bartoli has questioned the thinking of Casper Ruud when he elected to essentially give up on the Australian Open due to not preparing well. Ruud continued playing after the ATP finals going on a tour across South America with Nadal. The Norwegian spent about two weeks in a fast-paced gruelling schedule with Nadal which pushed back his vacation. It started when other players started to prepare for the next year and he never properly caught up.
tennisuptodate.com
"I was interested in just how she would handle that": Connors impressed with Sabalenka handling double fault issues
As well as discussing Novak Djokovic, Jimmy Connors also spoke about Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win and heaped praise on the Belarusian. Sabalenka has previously suffered with issues relating to double faults and Connors was impressed with how she got over that in order to go on this run. "It...
tennisuptodate.com
Wawrinka looking forward to Davis Cup return for Switzerland: "I always said that I would like to play once again for my country"
Stan Wawrinka is excited about leading Switzerland against Germany in a hostile environment hoping to lead the country to its first win over its northern neighbours in a long time. Wawrinka is the most experienced player on the Swiss roster that has many youngsters who haven't played much Davis Cup....
tennisuptodate.com
Journalist recalls time Bublik told Vukov to stop putting pressure on Rybakina at Eastbourne: "She was really getting a bit annoyed and flustered"
Noted tennis journalist Tumaini Cayarol recalled a time when Alexander Bublik came to the defense of Elena Rybakina agaisnt her coach Vukov. Stefanos Vukov can't seem to escape headlines recently as his name was involved in another one. His behaviour at the Australian Open raised concerns from tennis analysts Laura Robson and Pam Shriver who both called it unacceptable. Former player Marion Bartoli spoke on the matter as well and now a noted reporter also noted the way he coaches Rybakina.
tennisuptodate.com
Liam Broady wonders if Novak Djokovic will suffer similar effects of hamstring injury long-term like Nadal's abdominal tear: "I feel like he still might not be serving as well as he was before that?"
Rafael Nadal's abdominal injury still affects the way he plays tennis and British player Liam Broady wonders whether Djokovic will suffer a similar fate with his injury. Nadal's abdominal injury continued to bother him for the rest of 2022 and might have something to do with his latest injury at the Australian Open. Muscle injuries are tricky and can linger for a long time as many tennis players are well aware. Fellow player Broady reacted to the news on social media asking for other people's thoughts and one fan expressed worry about something like that causing long-term effects.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Victoria Azarenka spends some family time with son Leo, plays "competitive football game" with him and his friends
As the new tennis season brings a lot of excitement, former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has stuck around to play football and share a few wonderful moments with her son Leo and his friends before the calendar gets too hectic. With the 2023 Australian Open behind her, where she had...
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis journalists highlight gulf between Big Three and Next-Gen: "A lot of that wave seems to have dissipated"
Renowned tennis journalists Ben Rothenberg and Tumaini Carayol spoke about the distance between the big three and the next-gen tennis players in a recent episode of Rothenberg's podcast. Both of them closely followed the Australian Open and got to see the next-gen once again fail to dethrone a member of...
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs criticised after posting inaccurate Australian Open viewers graphic: "You may wish to issue a clarification"
Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs was criticised after she posted fake numbers of the ATP and WTA final of the Australian Open that showed the WTA final being more watched. Stubbs probably didn't know the numbers she was posting were fake and the chance to promote women's tennis felt too good to pass upon. The initial post of Stubbs showed that the WTA final had around 130.000 more viewers than the ATP final which is a significant number considering that generally, men's finals are for more watched than women's.
