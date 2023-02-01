BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many issues can cause frizzy hair, but it’s fairly common for people with wavy, curly or coily hair. For anyone, it’s usually a sign that their hair is lacking moisture and is too dry. There are many ways to re-moisturize your hair and make it shiny and less frizzy. One of the best things you can do is invest in the right kind of conditioner. Shampoo dries hair out because it strips the natural oils, and conditioner adds that factor back in. To restore natural oils and add moisture, try Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner.

