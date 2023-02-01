Read full article on original website
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker: “When we talk about Tom Brady’s glowing career let’s make sure we include EVERYTHING. Include the cheating scandals with the Patriots, include how he was suspended by the NFL for Deflategate and doctoring footballs…Make sure you do what you do to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, and their tainted careers. Make sure that when you’re reciting the good stuff Tom Brady did, make sure you include the other stuff that was in the mix because we do it for everybody else and he shouldn’t get a pass. He shouldn’t get a pass because ultimately, he did cheat. His team cheated and Tom Brady cheated. If I’m a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame I would not vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame. I would NOT because of the steps and the things he did to get a competitive advantage over other people. What people always kill me with is ‘IT AIN’T THE SAME THING! IT’S JUST AIR IN THE BALL! HE DIDN’T DO IT, BELICHICK DID IT!’ Well, getting teams’ defensive signals would help the quarterback, wouldn’t it?? Go talk to those other players who probably got cheated out of Super Bowls. Go talk to those guys on the Rams who thought they should have won another Super Bowl, but instead it went to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That’s what cheating is. Whether you steal $5 out of your grandmother’s purse or you steal $1 million from the bank, you’re a THIEF. Tom Brady DID cheat, why can’t we acknowledge it? Teflon Tom! All we ever do is ‘TOM IS THE GREATEST! HE’S THE GOAT!’ He marred and tainted his career being a part of that. We’re not going to let Tom Brady skate and act like nothing else happened other than sunshine and lollypops and championships. That’s not what his career is totally about. I know the pro football writers won’t do it, but if you’re going to hold the athletes to a high standard like they do in baseball with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens than do the damn same thing to Tom Brady.” (Full Segment Above)
VIDEO: Tom Brady 'Spitting Mad' During Post-Retirement Phone Call
Just hours after he announced his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady was seen screaming at someone on the phone during his daughter's horseback riding lessons. It's not clear who he was yelling at, but he appeared to be "spitting mad" as shown in the video. So what was he...
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider the San Francisco 49ers as a potential trade destination. During the live broadcast of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, on Thursday (February 2), Rodgers had a back-and-forth with commentator and former PGA golfer Colt Knost regarding reports of a possible trade away from the Packers.
Colin Cowherd Says this NFL Team Makes the Most Sense For Jimmy Garoppolo
Colin Cowherd: “Tampa makes sense to me for Garoppolo. Warm weather, Garoppolo doesn’t have a huge arm, good weather, good weapons, he knows Brady’s offense, he can come into the system they have, it all works, and he’d be the best quarterback in that division today if he went over there. It’s a good roster, it’s not a 'great' roster, it’s not Philadelphia, San Francisco, or Cincinnati, but it’s a good roster. He would not break the bank. Tampa makes a lot of sense. Garoppolo would win the division in Tampa in the current state of the awful NFC South, which is about as bad as any division I’ve ever seen. So, warm weather, Jimmy’s arm is not that lively, you’re taking over Brady’s system, he’s a good locker room guy, he’s gotten to a Super Bowl, he works well with veteran players, there would be a lot of ‘buy-in’ with Garoppolo, it makes a lot of sense.” (Full Video Above)
Cowboys OT Tyron Smith Undergoes Surgery
A longtime Cowboys offensive tackle underwent surgery this week. Tyron Smith had an arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Stephen Jones said that he has "no reason" to believe that Smith will not be returning next season. The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his deal where he will count 17.6-millions dollars against the cap. In other news, Jerry Jones said that he "would like" to have running back Ezekiel Elliott back next season. Tyler Biadasz, Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Demarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin, Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard and KaVontae Turpin all took part in the NFL Pro Bowl skills competition last night and will play in the flag football game on Sunday.
Davante Adams Hints At Reunion With Aaron Rodgers
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hinted at a potential reunion with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers amid reports of a potential trade involving the quarterback. Adams answered 15 questions from Twitter followers late Wednesday (February 2) night, which included addressing which neighborhood Rodgers was "moving to."
