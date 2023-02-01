ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

phillyvoice.com

Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February

An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Major seat renovation at State Theatre in Boyertown expected to enhance audience experience

The State Theatre in Boyertown, which celebrated its 110th anniversary last year, has launched a new project to renovate its seating to improve the experience for patrons. State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, are the driving forces behind the project, which is mostly volunteer. They’ve put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first ten rows of seats, with seven more to go. The cherished theater, dubbed “Boyertown’s Brightest Spot,” is well on its way to modernizing all 215 seats while preserving the historic setting.
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

In Boyertown: Lights, Camera, Action!, and Comfy Seats

BOYERTOWN PA – Patrons are raving about the newest arrivals at Boyertown’s 110-year-old State Theatre. Colorful!, they proclaim. Exciting! Thrilling! And although its film presentations are just as entertaining, audience seating is what prompts the State’s latest buzz. All 215 seats (at top) in the historic film...
BOYERTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed

A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
MALVERN, PA
phillyvoice.com

30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building

Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
COATESVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

