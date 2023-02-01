Read full article on original website
phillyvoice.com
Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February
An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
The Pennypacker Mills craft event will have kids making a Victorian fan in the style of this actual one. Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play...
Major seat renovation at State Theatre in Boyertown expected to enhance audience experience
The State Theatre in Boyertown, which celebrated its 110th anniversary last year, has launched a new project to renovate its seating to improve the experience for patrons. State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, are the driving forces behind the project, which is mostly volunteer. They’ve put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first ten rows of seats, with seven more to go. The cherished theater, dubbed “Boyertown’s Brightest Spot,” is well on its way to modernizing all 215 seats while preserving the historic setting.
New ice cream stand set to bring sweet, cool treats to Wilson street corner
A radio talk show host, author and financial literacy expert is set to open his next business venture in Wilson Borough. Larry Steinhouse of Bucks County is working to transform a blighted food stand, at the corner of Butler and South 23rd streets, into an ice cream haven by April 1. He plans to call it, “The Ice Cream Corner,” at 2300 Butler St.
Area Food Truck Achieves TikTok Fame Thanks to Over-the-Top Dishes
A Bucks County food truck had recently found internet fame due to their unique dishes and the incredible chef behind them. Jessica Yakubovsky wrote about the food truck for PHL 17. If you are in the market for a new lunch spot, there is a food truck in Bucks County...
sanatogapost.com
In Boyertown: Lights, Camera, Action!, and Comfy Seats
BOYERTOWN PA – Patrons are raving about the newest arrivals at Boyertown’s 110-year-old State Theatre. Colorful!, they proclaim. Exciting! Thrilling! And although its film presentations are just as entertaining, audience seating is what prompts the State’s latest buzz. All 215 seats (at top) in the historic film...
MCCC to Host Three-Day Presidential Symposium on Diversity, ‘Inspire Beyond Inclusion’
In the spirit of this year’s inclusive theme, Montgomery County Community College has expanded its annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity to a three-day extravaganza of activities – including a keynote presentation, book chat and workshops – to involve and inspire as many people as possible. The events are free and open to the community.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
King of Prussia District Hosts KoP Wellness Week: Feb. 6–12, 2023
King of Prussia’s thriving health and wellness community comes together for its second annual King of Prussia Wellness Week: seven days of deals, workouts, and events that will take participants’ 2023 health goals to the next level.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
sanatogapost.com
Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
Colmar Bakery Presents an Eagles-Themed Doughnut Large Enough for Fletcher Cox
Yum-Yum Bakery in Colmar is offering customers the Big Kahuna, a monster-sized doughnut with an Eagles theme. Matt Petrollo got the sweet assignment to report on it for CBS Philadelphia. Amid racks of green-frosted doughnuts and those filled with green cream is a version that is as massive and potentially...
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone. Charcoal BYOB, located at 11 South Delaware Avenue in Yardley, was listed as one of 12 restaurants...
Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed
A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
phillyvoice.com
30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building
Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
