Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Versions differ on Wegmans protest
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
Someone is $19,000 richer after the February 1 Take 5 evening drawing. The New York Lottery says a winning lottery ticket worth $19,533.50 was sold at the Weis Market on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. The winning numbers were 6-7-10-18-25. The winner has one year to claim their prize.
Cornell Daily Sun
LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
Video of JC Police arresting former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan
Johnson City Police have released body cam video from the protest held Wednesday night at Wegmans showing their arrest of former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan.
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question
Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
14850.com
More than Pizza opening Saturday on the Ithaca Commons
A new pizzeria opens this weekend in the same spot where Sammy’s Pizzeria closed in the fall on the Ithaca Commons. More than Pizza opens for business at 4pm Saturday. The new eatery will feature pizza, calzones, wings, burgers, subs, Italian-style dishes, and halal middle eastern food. They’re offering a free can of soda to the first 20 customers buying a slice of pizza.
JoAnn Fabrics moving to Parkway Plaza
A popular retailer that's been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Recognizes Alan Fe Nunn for a Lifetime of Community Impact
The City of Ithaca Common Council kicked off Black History Month by honoring longtime community member and current Assistant Principal at Ithaca High School, Alan Fe Nunn, with the J. Diann Sams’ African American History Month Recognition Award during their February 1st meeting. Mr. Nunn has been an educator...
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
ithaca.com
Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30
Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
Oneida Dispatch
Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless
ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
Comments / 0