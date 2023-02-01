ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton

Someone is $19,000 richer after the February 1 Take 5 evening drawing. The New York Lottery says a winning lottery ticket worth $19,533.50 was sold at the Weis Market on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. The winning numbers were 6-7-10-18-25. The winner has one year to claim their prize.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
Awful Announcing

Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question

Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
SYRACUSE, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

More than Pizza opening Saturday on the Ithaca Commons

A new pizzeria opens this weekend in the same spot where Sammy’s Pizzeria closed in the fall on the Ithaca Commons. More than Pizza opens for business at 4pm Saturday. The new eatery will feature pizza, calzones, wings, burgers, subs, Italian-style dishes, and halal middle eastern food. They’re offering a free can of soda to the first 20 customers buying a slice of pizza.
ithaca.com

Ithaca Recognizes Alan Fe Nunn for a Lifetime of Community Impact

The City of Ithaca Common Council kicked off Black History Month by honoring longtime community member and current Assistant Principal at Ithaca High School, Alan Fe Nunn, with the J. Diann Sams’ African American History Month Recognition Award during their February 1st meeting. Mr. Nunn has been an educator...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30

Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
NEWFIELD, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless

ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, NY

