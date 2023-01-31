Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Local man injured in downtown accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
lite987whop.com
Four injured in three Hopkinsville accidents
Four people were injured in three separate accidents Thursday afternoon and evening in Hopkinsville. The first happened just after 4 p.m. near Huck’s and two people in one car were taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Health. The second happened about 20 minutes later at Fort Campbell Boulevard and...
lite987whop.com
Kiwanis raises over $5k with pancake breakfast
For the second consecutive year, the Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club brought in over $5,000 at its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Kiwanis President Chandler Ladd says the crowd started coming in early and kept the War Memorial Building busy. She says the event wouldn’t have been possible without their sponsors and product...
lite987whop.com
Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes
A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
lite987whop.com
Muhlenberg County day care director charged with abuse
A former Muhlenberg County Public School System daycare director has been charged with criminal child abuse. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint January 30 regarding an incident at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Investigation led to the department charging Amanda Camp with criminal abuse in...
lite987whop.com
HHS Black Student Union to host Local Legends program
Hopkinsville High School’s Black Student Union is inviting the public to a program celebrating African American history at the Pennyroyal Area Museum on Tuesday, February 21. It will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., according to a news release, and students will share stories of great accomplishments and contributions from local legends from the local African American community.
lite987whop.com
Bentzel announces major proposed changes during state of schools breakfast
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel announced major proposed changes and updates on consolidation at Friday morning’s Chamber of Commerce State of the Schools Eye Opener breakfast. Bentzel says the district has been working with its partners to conduct cost analysis and to make cost-cutting changes to the...
lite987whop.com
CBB Friday News and Notes
Kentucky Falls at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. Robyn Benton scored 24 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at No. 1 South Carolina 87-69 on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. Benton did a lot of her damage at the line, making 13 of her 14 free throw attempts. She had four steals, two blocked shots, two rebounds and an assist in the game. Kentucky (10-12, 2-8 SEC) got 11 points from both Blair Green and Maddie Scherr. South Carolina (22-0, 10-0) used its superior size to outscore Kentucky 62-14 in the paint. The Gamecocks grabbed 50 rebounds to just 32 for the Cats.
lite987whop.com
School board approves wall paneling at Pembroke, hears nurses’ report
It was a short agenda at the meeting of the Christian County School Board Thursday evening, as members heard the nurses’ report and approved some construction at Pembroke Elementary. The wall panels officials are looking to have installed at Pembroke Elementary would be like the ones installed at South...
Comments / 0