Kentucky Falls at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. Robyn Benton scored 24 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at No. 1 South Carolina 87-69 on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. Benton did a lot of her damage at the line, making 13 of her 14 free throw attempts. She had four steals, two blocked shots, two rebounds and an assist in the game. Kentucky (10-12, 2-8 SEC) got 11 points from both Blair Green and Maddie Scherr. South Carolina (22-0, 10-0) used its superior size to outscore Kentucky 62-14 in the paint. The Gamecocks grabbed 50 rebounds to just 32 for the Cats.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO