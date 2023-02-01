ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘Strapped for Campaign Cash’ as Enthusiasm for His 2024 Presidential Run Slows Down

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoYLc_0kYxNOQT00

Running for president is a very expensive venture, and that’s something Donald Trump is finding out very quickly as his 2024 campaign kicked off to a lackluster start . In order to stay ahead of the pack (even if you’re the only one in the Republican race right now), you need a lot of money in the coffers — and currently, the former president’s financial situation isn’t so hot.

Donald Trump raised around $9.5 million after announcing his third bid for president in mid-November, according to NBC News , who obtained his fundraising figures. He announced his campaign just after the midterm elections — which might have seemed like a sound strategy — but after a disappointing GOP outcome, it turned out to be bad timing. Now, it’s time for Donald Trump to catch up, especially with other Republican Party contenders likely to enter the race soon.

The former president is considered to be “the king of small-dollar donors” because his supporters may not be high rollers, but they donate what they can frequently. And that’s why Donald Trump’s expected return to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter will be essential to his campaign . “Almost 50% of Republican donors log in to Facebook every single day,” Republican fundraiser Eric Wilson, who is not working with the former president, told NBC News. “So if you are not able to reach those donors, you’re just at a huge fundraising disadvantage.”

Donald Trump is going to have to make some big moves soon, and with a lukewarm response during his South Carolina and New Hampshire appearances, he has a lot of ground to cover . Once other Republican contenders enter the race, everyone is going to be fighting over those donors for money.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7EUL_0kYxNOQT00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 218

Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

Ah Ha..Ha..Ha..Ha..Ha, I've been saying that for years, that Trump is "Cash Poor" and you are just finding this out now. He doesn't have two nickels to rub together that he earned honestly...

Reply(9)
94
MT Liberal
3d ago

Don't worry, he'll send out a couple hundred desperate pleas for money, and the CULT will happily send it to him 😁 because there's a SUCKER born every minute 😉

Reply(5)
43
Pamela Sellers
3d ago

Uh-oh....he'll be selling an annual calendar with him as the monthly model....can't wait to see him as the New Year's baby.....🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(8)
43
Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Looking for a Way Out of His Truth Social Contract

It’s probably safe to say that Donald Trump misses Twitter and the audience who reacted to him during his four years in the White House. Negative or positive, he loved the attention and he just hasn’t been able to replicate that success on his Truth Social platform. To drum up some excitement for his third run for president, he’s looking for a return to Twitter without the Truth Social exclusivity clause. According to his SEC filing, the former president is required to “first channel any and all social media communications” on Truth Social with a six-hour waiting period before that same...
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Called Out For Heavily Editing Photo — See The Questionable Snap

It looks like Donald Trump was caught red-handed editing his own photo. On Monday, January 30, Ron Filipkowski uploaded a photo of the 76-year-old posing with some fans while out and about. "Trump's social media guy got a little carried away on the photoshopped physique today," he wrote. Others then shared the original photo of the former president with his stomach protruding. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the moment. One person wrote, "Body double," while another said, "Damn ... Donny has 'miracously' lost about 65-70 pounds."A third person said, Look at the different colors of his arms and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Wild Orchid Media

New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024

The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
OK! Magazine

Watch: Donald Trump Prays With South Carolina Employee As His Weave Shows

Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail for the 2024 election. This time around, the former president, 76, stopped at a South Carolina restaurant, where he was seen praying with one of the employees — but his hair made headlines. In the video, Trump approached the counter at Zesto and asked a female employee what she recommended. You can see the weave really well in this video. Also I don’t have the emotional fortitude for more of this. pic.twitter.com/QqB2Qt4Pqk— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2023 "Do you care if I pray for you?" she asked the politician. "Go ahead,"...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Trump's Racist Attacks Finally Elicit Reaction From Elaine Chao: 'He Doesn't Seem To Understand...'

Elaine Chao, the former transportation secretary and wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), gave a response to Donald Trump’s racist attacks on her and Asian Americans. What Happened: “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation. He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans,” said Chao, reported Politico.
The Independent

Trump fuels DeSantis feud by posting video of Florida governor saying he wants to be like Paul Ryan: ‘Wow’

Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Ron DeSantis by posting a video of the Florida governor in which he says wants to be like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose now a Trump critic. Mr Trump’s only comment on the footage, which was posted on his Truth Social page on Tuesday, was “wow!”“I would be somebody who would be different, I think you see that I’ve been recognized nationally as being somebody who would be different, who would be a leader, who could be somebody like a Paul Ryan very quickly,” Mr DeSantis says in the footage. Following...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
SheKnows

SheKnows

97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy