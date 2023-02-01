ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

thelevisalazer.com

POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL

A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
ASHLAND, KY
sciotopost.com

Woman Pleas Guilty to Murder Charges in Ashville Couples Death

VINTON – A woman has pleaded guilty to murder charges after being charged with the murder of an Ashville Ohio Couple. On March 1, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up in the area of Frazee Lane. Upon further investigation, deputies were sent to the 63000 block of Frazee Road in McArthur’s residence where a shooting had occurred. The scene was secured, and 31-year-old Jori Brown, of McArthur, and 29-year-old Lawrence McMichael, of Ashville, were found dead at the scene.
ASHVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Jackson County – Barricade Ends in Officer-Involved Shooting

Jackson – Jackson county sheriffs have reported that BCI has taken over an investigation after a barricaded suspect died after being shot by law enforcement. According to BCI, they were called to the scene at 1818 Jisco West Road just outside of Jackson after a several-hour standoff with law enforcement ended in a shooting.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

Moore indicted for human trafficking

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. He is charged with one count of trafficking in persons, 22 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, and seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
WINCHESTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
CHAUNCEY, OH
WSAZ

Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
ATHENS, OH
WSAZ

1 dead in officer-involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Ohio, along Jisco West Road. Steve Irwin, press secretary for Attorney General David Yost, tells WSAZ the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the shooting by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Irwin says no officers were hurt.
JACKSON, OH
WSAZ

Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Portsmouth, Ohio, man arrested after shooting girlfriend

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot. Authorities […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

