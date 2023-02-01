Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL
A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
sciotopost.com
Woman Pleas Guilty to Murder Charges in Ashville Couples Death
VINTON – A woman has pleaded guilty to murder charges after being charged with the murder of an Ashville Ohio Couple. On March 1, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up in the area of Frazee Lane. Upon further investigation, deputies were sent to the 63000 block of Frazee Road in McArthur’s residence where a shooting had occurred. The scene was secured, and 31-year-old Jori Brown, of McArthur, and 29-year-old Lawrence McMichael, of Ashville, were found dead at the scene.
WSAZ
Man shot by deputy in Jackson was scheduled to go on trial next week
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The man who was shot and killed Tuesday by a deputy in Jackson County, Ohio, was set to go on trial this Monday in a separate case, according to court records. Police say William Beach barricaded himself in a home on Jisco West Road and wouldn’t...
sciotopost.com
Jackson County – Barricade Ends in Officer-Involved Shooting
Jackson – Jackson county sheriffs have reported that BCI has taken over an investigation after a barricaded suspect died after being shot by law enforcement. According to BCI, they were called to the scene at 1818 Jisco West Road just outside of Jackson after a several-hour standoff with law enforcement ended in a shooting.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Ledger Independent
Moore indicted for human trafficking
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. He is charged with one count of trafficking in persons, 22 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, and seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fairfield County School Locked Down after Man with Gun Fires Shots
Fairfield county – Police surrounded Ridgeview Junior High School around 10 am this morning after reports of shots fired at the school. When police arrived they found a person shot with a gun and unresponsive. Muliple police departments arrived on the scene and a lockdown and sweep occurred inside...
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Lies to Officer When Drug Trafficking Items Found in Vehicle after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man was stopped on February 1, 2023, on US-23 and attempted to lie his way out of the drugs and trafficking items he had in his car, acting dumbfounded that they were inside. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s office K9 Officer SGT. Harger performed a traffic...
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
WSAZ
1 dead in officer-involved shooting
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Ohio, along Jisco West Road. Steve Irwin, press secretary for Attorney General David Yost, tells WSAZ the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the shooting by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Irwin says no officers were hurt.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on US Route 50 in Athens County, Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 near Troy Township, Ohio, Thursday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Torch Road at around 4:35 p.m. Troopers say […]
WSAZ
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
Portsmouth, Ohio, man arrested after shooting girlfriend
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot. Authorities […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
WTAP
UPDATE: One person reported dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to our sister station WSAZ, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in Thursday evening’s crash along State Route 50 off Torch Road. Original Story: February 2, 2023, at 7:53 p.m. Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on...
