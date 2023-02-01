Read full article on original website
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
WVU issues Community Notice after reports of fraud and harassment scams
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Following six reports to West Virginia University Police in January involving alleged fraud and harassment schemes targeting students, members of the campus community are being urged to use caution when interacting with others online, via social media, and when receiving unsolicited phone calls or text messages.
Woman pleaded guilty after injuring a West Virginia Sheriff in a DUI crash
A woman pleaded guilty in Brooke County court on Friday after she injured a West Virginia Sheriff in a DUI crash. Tess Haynes was in front of Judge Wilson where she pleaded guilty to one count of DUI causing serious bodily injury. Haynes injured Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty after she struck him from behind on […]
Arrest made after Hazel’s House of Hope disturbance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man is facing multiple charges after an altercation at Hazel’s House of Hope on Wednesday. Staff members called the Morgantown Police Department when Richard Arthur Kempf, 53, became unruly and would not leave the Scptt Avenue facility when asked. When police arrived and asked Kempf...
Wheeling overdose alert in effect through Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is bracing for what could be a weekend of drug-related health emergencies. The city has sent out an overdose spike alert which will stay in effect through Saturday. The alert goes out when at least three overdoses are recorded in a day or two in the surrounding region. Police say […]
Broken ribs and spinal fractures: Brutal case of animal abuse under investigation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents at a St. Clairsville area hotel called the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department when they heard the sounds of a dog being beaten and screaming in pain. Deputies responded and called in Belmont County Hoof and Paw, who rescued the four-month old Husky pup. They say a vet exam showed […]
What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?
You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
Man charged with strangling cat, threatening to fight police
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he strangled a cat and threated to fight police. Salem police officers were dispatched to a home on West Main St. in Salem on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Officers said 29-year-old...
Suspected porch pirate arrested after police pursuit
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A suspected porch pirate was arrested after he allegedly led police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Officers were watching a vehicle on Maple Dr. in Morgantown around 3 a.m. Wednesday that is suspected in “many package thefts in the area,” according to a criminal complaint.
Estate of man at center of 2021 double murder-suicide sued for survival and wrongful death
PITTSBURGH – Family members of the victims of a double homicide committed by the victims’ son a year and a half ago have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the killer’s estate. Anthoula K. Hanse (Administratrix of the Estate of John Tratras, deceased) of Pittsburgh and Jean...
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding wanted woman
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a wanted woman.
Lewis County middle school teacher sentenced on battery charges
A Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery has been sentenced following a jury trial.
Target 11 Exclusive: Foster father accused of impregnating child in Pittsburgh facing new charges
A foster father accused of raping two foster children decades ago is now in jail, facing new charges in Cleveland, Ohio.
2 men accused of using knives, box cutters to rob same Fayette stores 5 times in 2 weeks
Police say two men robbed the same two Fayette County convenience stores five times over the course of two weeks.
Midas refutes allegations that on-duty manager left profane note for female customer
PITTSBURGH – An Allegheny County woman who alleged she was given a profane note by the manager on duty and discriminated against on the basis of her sex when she brought her vehicle in for its regular inspection to a local Midas auto shop, has maintained her claims in the face of the defendants’ denials.
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
Bridgeport Police need help IDing woman and rental car
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman and a rental car in connection to a counterfeiting case it's investigating.
Man caught on trail camera stealing copper, causing damage worth $27K, police say
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wallace man has been charged after officers said he caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and stole copper. Officers were dispatched in reference to a larceny that happened in Wallace on June 21, 2022, according to a criminal complaint. A man at the scene...
