Swarthmore, PA

Wilmington Drama League’s Ruby M Stanley One-Act Play Festival is Feb. 10-11

Wilmington Drama League’s Ruby M Stanley One-Act Play Festival is an annual event is named for long-time volunteer Ruby Stanley. Ruby was an integral part at the Wilmington Drama League from 1968 until her death in 2011. She held various board positions (including president from 1993-1998). She was also a director, costumer and actress.
WILMINGTON, DE
Wilmington Drama League offers $10 tickets for Feb. 4-5 shows of ‘Street Dreams’

“Street Dreams” is a revue-style musical that humorously follows the lives of 8 citizens on a block in an un-named American city as they bluntly deal with. love, sexuality, racism, corruption and poverty in the 1970s. This hauntingly relevant, energetic, and poignant portrayal of the city’s urban landscape is told all through the medium of twisted Mother Goose Fairy Tales!
WILMINGTON, DE
‘Love Letters’ at Colonial Playhouse

Colonial Playhouse in Aldan celebrates Valentine’s weekend with a limited run of “Love Letters” Feb. 10-12. In A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters”, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III sit side by side and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats – that have passed between them throughout their separated lives.
ALDAN, PA

