Colonial Playhouse in Aldan celebrates Valentine’s weekend with a limited run of “Love Letters” Feb. 10-12. In A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters”, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III sit side by side and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats – that have passed between them throughout their separated lives.

ALDAN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO