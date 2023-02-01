ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers May Finally Have An Up-And-Coming Coach In Their Organization

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staffs haven't exactly produced many young, up-and-coming candidates across the NFL. They've hired former head coaches, like Mike Munchak and Brian Flores, to their staffs, but they haven't produced a lot of homegrown coaching talent. They've hardly been a breeding ground for producing head coaches and coordinators.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’

Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Josh Jacobs has shocking update on extension talks with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have some huge question marks heading into what should be an eventful, if not franchise-altering, offseason. Vegas may be preoccupied with its unresolved quarterback issue, but another matter needing attention surrounds the future of running back Josh Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio and revealed that contract negotiations have yet to begin with the Raiders, adding, "We ain't talked yet, so I don't know."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list

The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward

There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Gisele Bündchen 'Sincerely Happy' for Tom Brady but 'Moved on with Her Life Quite a While Ago': Sources

Bündchen "is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them," a source tells PEOPLE Gisele Bündchen is happy for her ex-husband Tom Brady amid his retirement announcement, sources tell PEOPLE. A insider close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is "sincerely happy" for Tom in whatever he does. "Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the source says. The insider adds that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy