Never Worry About a Low Battery with This Wireless Charger, Now $80 Off

By Entrepreneur Store
 3 days ago

Busy entrepreneurs depend on their smartphones . Whether it's staying in contact with coworkers on Slack , hopping on a Zoom meeting at the last minute, or shooting off an email while in line at the grocery store, phones offer flexibility and convenience when it comes to perfecting a work-life balance. But unfortunately, smartphones aren't known for their long-lasting batteries.

That's where a wireless charger can help, offering a convenient way to power up your phone while you're on the go. And right now, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger is on sale for 66% off , dropped down to just $39.99, for a limited time.

The wireless charger is ready to power up iPhones 12 and newer, or all Qi-enabled wireless devices, including Androids, with a magnetic attachment. This sleek wireless magnetic charger comes in chic black and is not only convenient but it's also equipped with fast charging so your phone powers back up quickly and wirelessly.

The Speedy Mag's built-in magnet is ready to securely hold compatible phones in place, preventing the phone from sliding. Once any Qi-enabled phone is placed against the charger, it automatically starts charging. And you can have total peace of mind thanks to the built-in safeguards against overcharging.

Customers are impressed with the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger, with Janet raving, "Love that I no longer have to worry about being out and about and my phone battery dying." And user Matt shared, "It charges quickly both from receiving a charge and also giving a charge, and it's so small and discreet. You barely know it's there."

Stay powered up from anywhere with the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger , available now for $39.99 (reg. $48.99).

Prices subject to change.

