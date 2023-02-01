ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo

The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed

Irene Cara, who sang "Flashdance... What a Feeling" and "Fame," died in November 2022 at 63. Her cause of death was reported on Thursday. She died as a result of hypertension and high cholesterol, according to the medical documents TMZ obtained from the Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner's office. The...
LARGO, FL
KTVB

Lizzo Transforms Into a Superhero in Powerful 'Special' Music Video

Lizzo is kicking off Black History Month with an extra "Special" dose of Black Girl Magic! The singer dropped the music video for her latest album's title track on Wednesday, flawlessly delivering superhero energy in the inspiring visual. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Christian Breslauer, the music video shows an average...
Consequence

Dr. Phil to End Daytime Talk Show After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his eponymous daytime talk show after more than two decades to focus on other projects. Dr. Phil will cease airing new episodes once the 2022-2023 season is over. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement....
Consequence

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly Surpasses Radiohead’s OK Computer as Top Rated Album on Rate Your Music

What do OK Computer, Abbey Road, and Loveless have in common? They’re good, but not quite as good as To Pimp a Butterfly — at least according to the cumulative scoring on Rate Your Music. Kendrick Lamar’s landmark 2015 album now has a 4.34 rating on the popular community review site, suprassing Radiohead’s OK Computer as the highest-ranked album of all time on the platform.
The Independent

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
NASHVILLE, TN
BET

Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title

Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Consequence

A Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann’s Films

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of The Mann. This list has been republished for Mann’s 80th birthday.
Consequence

Caroline Polachek Shares New Single “Blood and Butter”: Stream

Caroline Polachek has shared another preview of her upcoming album Desire, I Want to Turn into You today with the new single “Blood and Butter.” Along with its release, the avant-pop artist has also revealed the album’s full tracklist, which boasts a collaboration with Grimes and Dido.
Consequence

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 Concerts, Indicates His Touring Career Has Ended

Ozzy Osbourne has officially canceled his 2023 UK/European tour while also suggesting that his touring career is over. The Prince of Darkness broke the news in a heart-wrenching statement that details his physical limitations. The metal icon was originally set to embark on the UK/European outing with support act Judas...
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
