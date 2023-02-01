Read full article on original website
Related
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to Be De-Aged with Deepfake Technology in New Robert Zemeckis Film
Robert Zemeckis is reuniting with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for his new film. In a sign of the times, however, the Forrest Gump director will be utilizing AI technology to de-age the actors. Zemeckis is adapting Richard McGuire’s graphic novel Here, which follows inhabitants of a single room over...
Popculture
'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed
Irene Cara, who sang "Flashdance... What a Feeling" and "Fame," died in November 2022 at 63. Her cause of death was reported on Thursday. She died as a result of hypertension and high cholesterol, according to the medical documents TMZ obtained from the Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner's office. The...
KTVB
Lizzo Transforms Into a Superhero in Powerful 'Special' Music Video
Lizzo is kicking off Black History Month with an extra "Special" dose of Black Girl Magic! The singer dropped the music video for her latest album's title track on Wednesday, flawlessly delivering superhero energy in the inspiring visual. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Christian Breslauer, the music video shows an average...
Dr. Phil to End Daytime Talk Show After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his eponymous daytime talk show after more than two decades to focus on other projects. Dr. Phil will cease airing new episodes once the 2022-2023 season is over. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement....
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Willie Nelson Among Nominees for 2023 Class
The White Stripes, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, A Tribe Called Quest, and George Michael are among the nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. Other finalists include Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden, Warren Zevon, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, and...
Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly Surpasses Radiohead’s OK Computer as Top Rated Album on Rate Your Music
What do OK Computer, Abbey Road, and Loveless have in common? They’re good, but not quite as good as To Pimp a Butterfly — at least according to the cumulative scoring on Rate Your Music. Kendrick Lamar’s landmark 2015 album now has a 4.34 rating on the popular community review site, suprassing Radiohead’s OK Computer as the highest-ranked album of all time on the platform.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring David Fincher’s New Film The Killer
One of the most fruitful collaborations since Spielberg and Williams will re-team for a fifth time when Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score David Fincher’s 2023 film, The Killer. (Via The Playlist). The two Nine Inch Nail bandmates have collaborated with Fincher on all four of his previous films,...
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
Hypebae
Arcángel and Bad Bunny Pay Tribute to Their Friendship in New Music Video for "La Jumpa"
Arcángel and Bad Bunny have dropped the music video for their latest collab, “La Jumpa.”. The beginning of the music video features Arcángel and Bad Bunny roaming the streets of Puerto Rico as well as the duo performing on the roof of a Gulf gas station with fans watching and singing along from below.
Patti Smith Pens Heartfelt Eulogy to Television’s Tom Verlaine: “There Was No One Like Tom”
Here’s some advice brilliantly worded by Steve Albini: Live your life like Patti Smith will be writing your obit. Case in point, the punk/literary icon’s stunning eulogy to longtime friend Tom Verlaine, the late Television musician who died earlier this week at 73. In a tribute essay published...
Tablo on 20 Years of Epik High’s Map of the Human Soul, New EP Strawberry, and Working with BTS’s RM
With Dusting ‘Em Off, Consequence looks back at classic albums, films, and television series and reassess their legacies years later. Today, Tablo of Epik High sits down for an interview about Map of the Human Soul 20 years after its release on October 21st, 2003. Tablo is ready to...
BET
Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title
Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
A Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann’s Films
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of The Mann. This list has been republished for Mann’s 80th birthday.
Fan Chant: ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Caroline Polachek Shares New Single “Blood and Butter”: Stream
Caroline Polachek has shared another preview of her upcoming album Desire, I Want to Turn into You today with the new single “Blood and Butter.” Along with its release, the avant-pop artist has also revealed the album’s full tracklist, which boasts a collaboration with Grimes and Dido.
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 Concerts, Indicates His Touring Career Has Ended
Ozzy Osbourne has officially canceled his 2023 UK/European tour while also suggesting that his touring career is over. The Prince of Darkness broke the news in a heart-wrenching statement that details his physical limitations. The metal icon was originally set to embark on the UK/European outing with support act Judas...
Lettuce Break Down Origins of New Talib Kweli Collaboration “Didn’t You”: Exclusive
Jazz-funk fusioneers Lettuce have teamed up with Talib Kweli for new single “Didn’t You,” an homage to jazz pioneer Count Basie. The single comes from an upcoming collaborative album titled Late Night Basie (out April 7th), which features an eclectic group of artists merging modern influences with Basie classics.
Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5
Back in October 2022, founding Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars announced he was retiring from the road, and the Crüe subsequently named Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 as his replacement. Now, the Crüe have unveiled the first official band photo featuring John 5 in the lineup (view the Ross Halfin pic via Instagram below).
Consequence
Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0