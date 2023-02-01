Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady will reportedly not be part of FOX Sports ' Super Bowl LVII coverage, despite his retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports .

Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst that was said to take effect "immediately following his playing career." FOX Sports is, however, sticking with its plan to keep NFL tight end Greg Olsen -- who filled the role throughout the 2022 season -- as the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt , as was previously reported when Brady signed the deal, despite being set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

Last May, FOX Sports said it didn't plan to use Brady in a scenario where the Buccaneers were eliminated ahead of the Super Bowl. The decision came shortly after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post . reported that Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports ' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots , which included six Super Bowl victories.

Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.