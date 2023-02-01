Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Former UW-Madison Community Leader in Residence misrepresented an Indigenous identity
In March 2022, the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Human Ecology Center for Design and Material Culture (CDMC) hired Kay LeClaire, who used the Ojibwe name “nibiiwakamigkwe,” as their “Community Leader in Residence.”. However, in late November, one user on the New Age Fraud online forum indicated...
Daily Cardinal
Campus initiative seeks to beautify Bascom
Bascom Hill, the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, is a sprawling lawn enjoyed by students year after year. A new campus initiative, however, envisions a future where Bascom Hill is not only a haven for students, but also serves as a hub of biodiversity in Madison. Bee-utify Bascom...
Daily Cardinal
Roadblocks on the road to development in UW-Madison housing
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is grappling with the dilemma of swelling class sizes but having nowhere to house students, creating a roadblock when it comes to new growth for the university. Public universities are ever-changing and growing, and UW-Madison is no exception. The constant pressure to continue to expand tends...
Daily Cardinal
Fulbright Program brings guest educators from Asia, Europe to UW-Madison
Over the course of the fall semester, 22 teachers from 12 different countries across Eastern Europe and Central Asia honed their skills at the School of Education as part of the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (Fulbright TEA) program. The educators were part of the Fulbright TEA Media Literacy Cohort, which aims to help teachers develop and promote media literacy skills in their communities back home.
Daily Cardinal
Madison mayoral candidates clash over housing, policing at forum
Incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and opponents Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr took part in a community forum held at the Urban League of Greater Wisconsin on Tuesday. The forum was organized by local organizations including the NAACP, Urban League, Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign, 100 Black Men of Madison and the Divine Nine. The candidates discussed issues including zoning, housing, body cameras and public safety.
Daily Cardinal
Arthurfest rocks the Nottingham with impressive indie lineup
Four bands, two DJs and one amazing show — Arthurfest, a fundraiser-turned-DIY music festival at the Nottingham Cooperative, raised the bar for local music in Madison, creating a performance that will shine on in Madison indie history. I attended Arthurfest primarily to take photos, but I felt compelled to...
Daily Cardinal
Badgers reach career milestones, extend win streak to four
This past weekend, the Badgers (20-7-1, 16-5-1 Big Ten) played against St. Thomas (7-20-1, 2-19-1) with the hopes of continuing their newly-sparked win streak. Not only was Wisconsin able to win both games, but a few Badgers achieved career milestones as well. Friday’s game started out with aggressive play on...
Daily Cardinal
Freeze for Food race returns, raises funds for Madison area refugees
The annual Freeze for Food 5K and 10K will return this March in celebration of Peace Corps Week, hosted by the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison (RCPV) and volunteer organization Open Doors for Refugees (ODFR). The RCPV absorbs the majority of race expenses and will donate all proceeds from the event to the ODFR for the seventh consecutive year.
Daily Cardinal
A review of Sookie’s Veggie Burgers
State Street boasts a wide variety of culinary choices, with chain restaurants and local eateries tussling for turf at the heart of Madison. Despite the thriving food ecosystem, State Street lacked a vegan presence until Sookie’s Veggie Burgers at 502 State St. came along with the noble aim of saving the environment one burger at a time.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin pulls through late, picks up crucial win in Columbus
A rollercoaster of emotion would be an understatement in describing Thursday night as the Wisconsin Badgers (13-8, 5-6 Big Ten) managed to hold onto their lead late and defeat Ohio State (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) on the road. In a matchup of struggling Big Ten teams — Ohio State losing...
