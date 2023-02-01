ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Suffer Huge Loss to Celtics, Get Roasted on Twitter

The Brooklyn Nets suffered one of its most lopsided losses of the season, 139-96 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 20 points, while Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points on the night. This game however was pretty much determined in the first quarter as Boston grabbed a 46-16 lead at the end of the first quarter,and even led 38-9 with 3:30 to go in the quarter.
BOSTON, MA
Kyrie Irving Done with Nets, Wants to be Traded

This just in Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. Irving has told the Nets that he desires to be traded at the trade deadline Feb. 9, or he will leave in free agency. There was talks of a new deal for Irving, but no deal has been...
BROOKLYN, NY
What Is Going On With Ben Simmons?

When Ben Simmons was traded to the Nets last season it was supposed to be a new start for him. In a lot of ways it is new with new teammates and a new city behind him but he has not been his usual self. The Ben the league knows...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Knicks Hold Off Heat

After getting benched late in the last game RJ Barrett played with a purpose Thursday night. He scored 30 points and Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both sides of the court to help the Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104. On Tuesday Barrett played the first five minutes of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

