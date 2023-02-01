Read full article on original website
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
WNEM
Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Pain has found a permanent home in Artecia Howard’s heart. Rep. Kildee re-introduces bill to restore benefits for Delphi salaried retirees. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The fight for salaried...
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
West Michigan woman wins new car after donating full gallon of blood
A West Michigan woman won a new Chevy Equinox as part of Versiti Blood Center's sweepstakes, donating 10 times.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Newly merged investment firm turns eye toward West Michigan
The growth and stability of the commercial real estate market is tantalizing to out-of-state capital. Detroit-based District Capital announced this week mergers with Indianapolis-based Crossroads Realty Advisors and Cleveland-based Westwood Real Estate Capital. The newly minted District Capital will, at least in part, turn its focus to West Michigan, according to Principal Kevin Kovachevich.
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan doctors help patients with heart disease live longer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emily and Justin Brown remember the time their new baby girl spent in the hospital after being diagnosed with a rare heart defect. “And the period between those two was pretty rough,” Emily Brown said. “It was measuring every ounce, every milliliter that she ate, every gram that she gained or lost.”
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Diane Maher
Fox Motors is a staple in the West Michigan car dealership community, but there are big plans for its future. Already the 76th-largest dealership group in the U.S., the desire to expand for Fox Motors is not a new concept in the evolving dealership industry. Dealership group mergers and acquisitions are red hot, and Fox Motors is playing its part.
Several Michigan museums free for Bank of America cardholders this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free. This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here. Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:Arab American National MuseumHenry Ford Museum of American InnovationCharles H. Wright Museum of African American HistoryMichigan Science Center Flint Institute of Arts Grand Rapids Art Museum Grand Rapids Public Museum Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission
Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
traverseticker.com
New Nonprofit Aims To Help Homebuyers Bridge The Gap Between Mortgage Approvals And House Prices
The man who helped bring Habitat for Humanity to northern Michigan is still interested in fighting for housing advocacy, and now, he’s ready to start doing it in a brand-new way. Meet John O’Neill, one of the pioneers of the affordable housing conversation in northwest Lower Michigan, and the founder of a new nonprofit organization called Home Sweet Home. This time around, rather than tackling issues of housing inventory and upkeep, O’Neill is turning his attention to another factor that can act as a hurdle for would-be homebuyers: mortgage financing.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Return of the Nerd
Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan’s economy is a team sport
As talk of a 2023 recession (mild or otherwise) swirls, keep in mind you are not in this alone. Grand Rapids and its environs boast a solid base of diverse economic drivers. Many industries contribute to the strength of the region’s economy, which should soften any sort of recession that may rear its head during the coming months. It would be difficult to bring down every sector at the same time. That’s the strength of a good team.
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 a.m. to work in radio since 2004, and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable, and that's the most important meal of the day - breakfast. I love me some breakfast,...
Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel
With a three-member state panel down to just one member in the new year after the others’ terms expired, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two new members to the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority that oversees the proposed Line 5 replacement project. Environmentalists critical of the panel’s existence writ large signaled that they are dissatisfied with […] The post Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel appeared first on Michigan Advance.
